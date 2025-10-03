Newspaper icon
Wealth and asset management to "significantly" consolidate by 2029: Oliver Wyman

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  FRIDAY, 3 OCT 2025   12:13PM

The global wealth and asset management industry is entering a period of significant consolidation, with over 1500 transactions expected in the coming years.

A report by Oliver Wyman with Morgan Stanley estimates a reduction of around 20% in the number of wealth and asset managers by 2029.

Oliver Wyman spoke to over 30 senior executives from wealth and asset firms, managing collectively over US$55 trillion of assets.

With the top five players representing less than 20% of market share, the report noted that the industry has historically been among the most fragmented in financial services.

"This fragmentation was enabled by low barriers to profitability in a capital and regulatory-light environment, ample organic growth for players to access with relatively undifferentiated offerings," it reads.

However, the picture is now changing. As profitability concerns rise for mid-sized firms, technology investment takes centerstage and client needs evolve, it is ushering in a new era of consolidation. The effects are already in play, with transactions more than doubling from the previous five years, at over 200 deals per year since 2022.

Oliver Wyman expects up to 20% of existing firms to be acquired by 2029.

Most deals to date have been intra-sector, consisting of transactions within a vertical - such as asset managers acquiring other asset managers, or wealth managers acquiring other wealth managers. As we move ahead, it is expected that inter-sector deals will make headlines, including cross-asset and wealth management transactions, as well as managers interacting with other sectors, mainly insurance companies.

While acquisitions in the industry can be a difficult process, the report identified factors that can lead to a successful transaction and effective post-merger presence.

"They will need to choose the right target, de-risk transactions, execute decisively to fend off competition, and run flawless post-merger integration to materialise ambitious return targets."

Oliver Wyman
Editor's Choice

Clime gains ground on culture, business model reset

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Not done with pulling Clime Investment Management out of the red, managing director Michael Baragwanath's bold plans to turn the ship around entail a product and culture overhaul, and even giving away his short-term incentives (STI) to staff.

Platinum LIC turns down WAM bid

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
Platinum Capital (PMC) shareholders have rejected Wilson Asset Management's (WAM) bid to be the investment manager of the listed investment company (LIC) in the hope of replacing Platinum Asset Management.

Liquidity, operational shocks major issues for super: RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:43AM
The RBA's Financial Stability Review also found super funds' large market presence needs to be managed.

Alphinity takes global fund to UK, Europe

ANGELIQUE MINAS  |   11:46AM
Alphinity Investment Management launches Alphinity Global Equity Fund to UK and European investors.

Expert Feed

John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
