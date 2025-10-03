Wealth and asset management to "significantly" consolidate by 2029: Oliver Wyman

The global wealth and asset management industry is entering a period of significant consolidation, with over 1500 transactions expected in the coming years.

A report by Oliver Wyman with Morgan Stanley estimates a reduction of around 20% in the number of wealth and asset managers by 2029.

Oliver Wyman spoke to over 30 senior executives from wealth and asset firms, managing collectively over US$55 trillion of assets.

With the top five players representing less than 20% of market share, the report noted that the industry has historically been among the most fragmented in financial services.

"This fragmentation was enabled by low barriers to profitability in a capital and regulatory-light environment, ample organic growth for players to access with relatively undifferentiated offerings," it reads.

However, the picture is now changing. As profitability concerns rise for mid-sized firms, technology investment takes centerstage and client needs evolve, it is ushering in a new era of consolidation. The effects are already in play, with transactions more than doubling from the previous five years, at over 200 deals per year since 2022.

Oliver Wyman expects up to 20% of existing firms to be acquired by 2029.

Most deals to date have been intra-sector, consisting of transactions within a vertical - such as asset managers acquiring other asset managers, or wealth managers acquiring other wealth managers. As we move ahead, it is expected that inter-sector deals will make headlines, including cross-asset and wealth management transactions, as well as managers interacting with other sectors, mainly insurance companies.

While acquisitions in the industry can be a difficult process, the report identified factors that can lead to a successful transaction and effective post-merger presence.

"They will need to choose the right target, de-risk transactions, execute decisively to fend off competition, and run flawless post-merger integration to materialise ambitious return targets."