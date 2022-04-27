'We're living in the world China is making': Conference

Appearing at the 2022 ASFA Conference this morning, ABC News journalist Stan Grant has echoed the sentiment that China has arrived as a global superpower and probed Australia's tense but necessitous relationship with its largest trading partner.

Speaking at the conference on the Gold Coast, Grant alluded to the fact that we could already well be in a piecemeal World War Three.

Grant pointed out states and nations, things often delineated as constants in a very innocuous world, have and continue to be in a constant state of flux. As China continues its ascent toward becoming the biggest economy in the world, will the ambitions of this autocratic nation cause the next global flashpoint to be closer to home?

China has become Australia's largest trading partner and helped to buttress Australia against the global financial crisis and the Asian financial crisis before that.

Grant said that Australia like the rest of the world was clamouring for China's riches and was prepared to turn a blind eye to the unpleasant excesses. Excesses such as Tibetans being locked up, religious persecutions and extreme punishments for dissidents.

"Under Xi Jinping, China has taken a much more hardline, assertive and even aggressive approach to the world," Grant said.

This is a long way from 2014 when Xi Jinping came to Australia and Tony Abbott described him as a partner for democracy, he added.

"Now during an election campaign, after the signing of the Solomon Islands security pact, we're hearing the drumbeat support," Grant said.

Evidently, Peter Dutton has said we need to prepare for war and Scott Morrison has talked about red lines.

In Australian politics, China has become a threat, Grant even went so far as to say that: "There would not be the large-scale invasion of Ukraine if not for the close relationship between China and Russia."

"What we're seeing in Ukraine is a consequence of the shift in global power that the rise of China is bringing to our world."

Closer to home, Grant continued by stating what we're seeing in the Solomon Islands pact is an ignition of a shift in global power.

"In 2019, the Solomon Islands made a decision to switch diplomatic allegiance from recognising Taiwan to recognising mainland China," Grant supposed.

Likewise, China has established closer ties with Papua New Guinea, the Federated States of Micronesia and even countries like New Zealand have signed up to the belt and road initiative.

Undoubtedly liberal democracy is in retreat, Grant emphasised this point showing that the World Freedom House, which measures the health of global democracies has accounted for a decline for 15 straight years.

Though despite pressing concerns about China, they remain Australia's largest trading partner.

Grant posited whether Australia can continue to uphold the virtues of liberal democracy and respect the freedoms afforded by international covenants.