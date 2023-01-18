We're doing a huge amount: Aware Super

Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart says the fund is making a significant investment in its financial advice capabilities, regardless of what comes out of the Quality of Advice Review.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Stewart pointed out that over the next five years, Aware estimates more than 100,000 members will retire.

"We're investing considerable resources on building out our digital, broadening our intra-fund offerings, and our face-to-face comprehensive advice," she explained.

"We're investing significantly in each area so members can access us in different ways, and we can answer all questions in their minds that we can't fully answer and do within intra-fund advice."

The fund is also enhancing its data collection to better tailor its offering, she said.

"We've certainly done a lot of research on our member base and found those who have received advice on average have higher balances, they tend to actually take action, consolidate more, contribute more, draw down comfortably and pay fewer fees, whereas those who aren't advised typically have smaller balances and typically don't withdraw as much because they're less confident," Stewart said.

The moves to expand the fund's advice offering are taking place regardless of Michelle Levy's final Quality of Advice Review reforms.

"We're doing a huge amount regardless because we believe in the critical nature of help, guidance and advice for more Australians," Stewart said.

"There are more plans to expand, and we will provide an update around May this year on that. We are building out our platform so members can interact and set their own goals and be able to take actions that give them confidence, it's a whole digital transformation so stay tuned."

The possibility of super funds providing more advice in the coming future might also mean professional year (PY) advisers are guaranteed more opportunities when starting their careers, with Stewart saying the fund would be open to recruiting new entrants.

"It's definitely another option from a career pathing perspective, for sure," Stewart said.

"We've got such a broad, deep member base and range and we would be able to take on more professional year advisers who are just starting out.

"I think super funds have the potential to play a really good role for those starting out and answering some more of those basic questions that Australians do have, and it does provide another avenue for career growth."