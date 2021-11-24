WA government seeks to improve WA's ESG outcomes

The McGowan government has released Western Australia's first-ever environment, social and governance (ESG) information pack to inform a broad range of investors considering the state as an investment destination.

The pack has been developed primarily to inform investors in WA government debt securities of key policy commitments and actions currently in progress that are addressing the key environmental and social challenges facing WA today and into the future.

From an environmental perspective, the pack demonstrates how well-placed WA is through a combination of the state's economic strength, government leadership and comparative advantage in natural resources, to its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

It also highlights how the state is tackling other important environmental issues such as waste recycling and pollution control and leading by example in areas such as water management and biodiversity conservation to address climate change, help industry grow and create sustainable jobs.

From a social perspective, WA continues to build on strong foundations in health and education while ensuring those requiring assistance are best supported to reach their potential.

The pack also includes a strong focus for providing increased opportunities for Aboriginal people, greater recognition of cultural heritage and striving to reduce inequalities through policy and program implementation.

Premier Mark McGowan stated that not only is the ESG information pack the first of its kind for WA, it's also the most comprehensive ESG information pack of the States and Territories.

"It will be valuable in showcasing the varied commitments already underway in WA to global investors," McGowan said.