NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

WA government seeks to improve WA's ESG outcomes

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 NOV 2021   11:56AM

The McGowan government has released Western Australia's first-ever environment, social and governance (ESG) information pack to inform a broad range of investors considering the state as an investment destination.

The pack has been developed primarily to inform investors in WA government debt securities of key policy commitments and actions currently in progress that are addressing the key environmental and social challenges facing WA today and into the future.

From an environmental perspective, the pack demonstrates how well-placed WA is through a combination of the state's economic strength, government leadership and comparative advantage in natural resources, to its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

It also highlights how the state is tackling other important environmental issues such as waste recycling and pollution control and leading by example in areas such as water management and biodiversity conservation to address climate change, help industry grow and create sustainable jobs.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

From a social perspective, WA continues to build on strong foundations in health and education while ensuring those requiring assistance are best supported to reach their potential.

The pack also includes a strong focus for providing increased opportunities for Aboriginal people, greater recognition of cultural heritage and striving to reduce inequalities through policy and program implementation.

Premier Mark McGowan stated that not only is the ESG information pack the first of its kind for WA, it's also the most comprehensive ESG information pack of the States and Territories.

"It will be valuable in showcasing the varied commitments already underway in WA to global investors," McGowan said.

Read more: ESGWestern AustraliaMark McGowan

Related News

WTW Australia names head of sustainable investment
David Atkin to lead PRI
Capstone drops jailed adviser
Ellerston to shutter Morphic ESG fund
UniSuper net zero efforts accelerated
Super funds extend poor disclosure to ESG holdings
MUFG, First Sentier hire sustainable investment lead
Investors demand credible climate information
New RE mandate for Equity Trustees
Retail, corporate funds lack transparency on ESG votes

Editor's Choice

Morningstar appoints head of business development

CHLOE WALKER
Morningstar Australia has announced the appointment of Peter Bryant as the head of business development for Australia and New Zealand.

Plaintiff seeks to ring fence Dixon penalty

KARREN VERGARA
A plaintiff in the Piper Alderman-led class action against Dixon Advisory is attempting to ring fence the $7.2 million civil penalty determined by ASIC.

QSuper faces class action over excess premiums

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A class action has been filed against QSuper, claiming it overcharged about 140,000 members for life insurance policies by charging almost all members the same despite differing occupations.

Link enters UK pension market

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Link Group is set to launch retirement solutions in the UK with a range of products to help providers enhance member experience.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.