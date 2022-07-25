Victoria has the best economy - but not by much

CommSec's latest quarterly data shows Victoria is the best performing economy in Australia, ending Tasmania's long run at the top for the past nine quarters.

In fact, Tasmania has slipped to third position in the rankings of the best performing economies, according to CommSec's State of the States report.

However, little is separating the top four positions, with the ACT, Tasmania, and Queensland not far behind.

Behind the top four economies are Western Australia, South Australia, New South Wales and the Northern Territory, respectively.

While acknowledging Victoria's win, CommSec chief economist Craig James reiterated the closeness of the states and territories results.

"Victoria leads the way on two of the eight economic indicators," James said.

They are relative unemployment and retail trade. It also ranked second on construction work done and housing finance, and this on dwelling starts.

"But showing how even the rankings are, the ACT and South Australia also each lead other economies on two of the eight indicators," he said.

When looking at annual growth to get a guide on economic momentum, James added that Queensland had annual growth rates that exceeded the national average on all the eight indicators.

"In terms of future economic performance, much will depend on how economies are affected by growing COVID-19 case numbers and also how they respond to a period of rising interest rates," James concluded.

When it comes to relative economic growth, however, Western Australia continues to lead the way.

According to the report, economic activity in Western Australia in the year to March 2022 was 35.6% above its 'normal' or decade-average level of output.

Northern Territory is now in second spot, with output 28.1%above the 'normal' level of output. Tasmania is in third position, (up 27.9%) followed by Queensland (up 24.1%).

The ACT is now fifth (up 23.0%), ahead of Victoria (up 20.8%). However, the capital state has also shown the slowest growth on record, with the weakest on annual nominal activity up 5.1%. This is behind South Australia (up 9.1%) and Victoria (up 9.3%).

Looking ahead, CommSec predicted Queensland will top the next State of the States, saying that's where the momentum lies. However, Victoria, the ACT and South Australia are all contenders, it said.

