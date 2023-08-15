Newspaper icon
Veteran adviser cops permanent ban

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 AUG 2023   12:23PM

ASIC permanently banned a financial adviser who has been advising for 34 years after an investigation found, among other violations, that he misappropriated funds and dealt in derivatives without the proper authorisations.

Donald James Cuthbertson, the founder and director of Professional Wealth Management Services (PWMS), Professional Wealth Management (PWM), and Professional Wealth Investments, will no longer be able to perform any functions in financial services as he is "not a fit and proper person" to do so.

ASIC has subsequently cancelled the AFSL of PWMS with a condition that the external dispute resolution and arrangements for compensating clients remain in place for 12 months.

ASIC's concerns, which involved PWMS offering redeemable preference shares and PWM offering unlisted shares, ultimately found that Cuthbertson made false and misleading representations with respect to these two products.

He also made false and misleading representations regarding the level of risk involved in trading contracts for difference (CFDs) and promoted trading courses for CFDs when he was unlicensed in dealing in derivatives.

ASIC determined that Cuthbertson "failed to do all things necessary to ensure that its financial services were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly". He also did not ensure that there were adequate arrangements in place to manage conflicts of interest.

Further, total liabilities of PWMS exceeded total assets as per the licensee's most recent balance sheet lodged with ASIC.

PWM was established in 1984, according to its website, which also promotes trading courses that train traders "how to use our specialised trading robots to trade foreign exchange, commodities and international shares".

"I decided to became [sic] a financial adviser in 1989. Since then I have been applying quantitative investment approaches to client investments in listed ASX companies and international ETFs and have generated exceptional results for our private clients," Cuthbertson writes.

Sydney-based Cuthbertson was an authorised representative of PWMS from July 2015 to 28 September 2022 and from 9 December 2022 to present.

Cuthbertson has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

ASICPWMSDonald James CuthbertsonProfessional Wealth Management ServicesAdministrative Appeals TribunalProfessional Wealth Investments
