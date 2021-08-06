Vanguard incentivises staff to get the jab

Vanguard is offering its US staff US$1000 ($1300) to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A spokesperson said the fund manager has no plans to roll out the incentive for its Australian workers as yet.

"While Vanguard strongly encourages staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them, we have no plans to introduce an incentive for doing so in Australia, with Australian employment law currently restricting such a measure. We continuously assess measures we have in place in relation to vaccinations," the spokesperson said.

This week, Westpac announced that it launched a pilot program to help its employees and their households in eight Sydney Local Government Areas (LGAs) to get the jab using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Designed in partnership with the federal government's COVID Shield Taskforce, the initiative provides onsite, workplace vaccination hubs for some employees in South West and Western Sydney.

"We know that a vaccinated population is how we will have more freedom, open borders and a more normal way of life. We are committed to doing what we can to get more people jabbed and the vaccination rates at the levels they need to be for lockdowns to lift," Westpac chief executive Peter King said.

"With around 10,000 Westpac employees living in the eight most impacted Sydney LGAs, it is a heartland area for our organisation."