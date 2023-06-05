Newspaper icon
Vanguard fined for defective account statements

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 5 JUN 2023   12:33PM

A US regulator has slapped Vanguard with a fine for issuing false and inaccurate account statements to 8.5 million US customers.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) found that the fund manager overstated the yield and projected annual income for nine of its money market funds across nearly 8.5 million US accounts.

Vanguard produced inaccurate market appreciation/depreciation valuations and investment returns, as well as failed to supervise this process and to rectify the inaccuracies, FINRA found.

As an example, statements in September 2020 showed a 1.87% yield for the Vanguard Federal Money Market, but after the error was corrected, the October 2020 statements included an estimated yield of 0.06 (about 30 times less).

"Because the earlier account statements did not reflect the correct figures, they were inaccurate, and therefore, misleading," FINRA said.

"From at least October 2019 to June 2021, certain VMC account statements inaccurately presented market appreciation/depreciation and investment returns. Additionally, VMC failed to reasonably supervise its account statements by failing to timely address customer reports of inaccuracies."

Once FINRA opened its investigation, Vanguard shortly self-reported to the regulator about other related issues.

One issue is statements incorrectly identifying customer deposits as a market value increase instead of a cash deposit for 23,000 account holders.

Another bungle wrongly reflected margin credits and debits for 57,000 customers - such as paying down margin debt or purchasing a security on margin-as market appreciation or depreciation when there was an open position across multiple months.

For some 50 corporate actions, Vanguard inaccurately reported differences in the value of shares before and after the corporate action as a purchase or withdrawal instead of market appreciation or depreciation, which also calculated false investment returns. FINRA said it is an unknown how many customers this affected.

Consequently, Vanguard copped a US$800,000 ($1.2m) fine and a slap on the wrist.

FINRA said that Vanguard as a member firm is expected to "establish and maintain a system to supervise the activities of each associated person that is reasonably designed to achieve compliance with applicable securities laws and regulations, and with applicable FINRA rules. A firm's duty of supervision includes the responsibility to reasonably investigate red flags that suggest misconduct may be occurring."

Read more: VanguardFINRAFinancial Industry Regulatory Authority
