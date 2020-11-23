NEWS
Investment
Vanguard, Fidelity, BetaShares rank low on ESG: Report
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 23 NOV 2020   12:28PM

New research from Morningstar has attempted to wade through the greenwashing in funds management based on managers' overall commitment - with some surprising results.

The research looked at more than 100 strategies and 40 asset managers to provide a Morningstar ESG Commitment Level score of leader, advanced, basic or low.

The largest cohort, 16 out of the 40 asset managers, were ranked as having a basic commitment to ESG.

Six firms earned leader status, including Calvert and Robeco. A further six were ranked as having an advanced commitment to ESG including AXA Investment Managers and Schroders.

Those that were identified as having a low commitment to ESG included some of the largest asset managers in the world - Vanguard, Fidelity Investments, American Century, BetaShares, Dimensional, Harris Associates, Greencape, Geode and Dodge & Cox.

The Vanguard Group as a whole received a low Morningstar ESG Commitment Level because its ESG efforts were found to not stand out upon closer inspection.

"ESG strategies have a long history at Vanguard, but they amount to only a fraction of assets under management and most use negative screens to exclude companies in controversial industries and those that run afoul of ethical and environmental standards," Morningstar said.

"In practice, the screens of Vanguard's ESG passive strategies do not differentiate the funds from their broader universes as much as peers that explicitly integrate ESG criteria to select companies with positive ESG characteristics."

And, Vanguard was pulled up for personnel turnover. Between late 2019 and early 2020, three senior leaders left Vanguard to start their own governance firm and in September a new head took over, Morningstar pointed out. The effect of this new management remains to be seen.

BetaShares' earned a low score, with Morningstar saying its ESG specific ETFs do contain ESG characteristics but the firm as a whole does not integrate ESG. Morningstar acknowledged that it was more difficult for firms with mostly passive strategies to score well on ESG commitment.

"Nevertheless, the four specific ESG ETF strategies, which track custom indexes, do contain reasonable ESG characteristics," Morningstar said.

"Most of the screening within these ETFs are in line with core ESG principles and cover many of the usual suspects including fossil fuels, gambling, tobacco, and environmental damage."

One of the managers to earn a low score was Fidelity Investments. Note, Fidelity Investments is a separate company to Fidelity International's Australian business.

Morningstar described ESG as being on the "fringe" of the US manager's investment culture.

"...The firm created a centralised team of ESG specialists that would supplement the fundamental research conducted by the core equity and fixed-income analyst teams," Morningstar said.

"Led by Nicole Connolly and David King, both of whom lacked ESG experience prior to taking their current posts in 2017, a small team of five ESG analysts leverage sustainability data from third-party vendors and collaborate with the asset-class analysts to assign companies ESG ratings that take the form of a six-tier, alphabetical, sector-relative scale."

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that the information presented in the report pertains to Fidelity Investments (US) and not Fidelity International (Australia). Fidelity's Australian business is yet to be rated by Morningstar. We apologise to our readers for any confusion caused.

