Vanguard appoints chief financial officer, dumps brokerage fees

Vanguard Australia welcomes John Oberlies to its Melbourne office as chief financial officer, as it also announces it will eliminate brokerage fees on ETFs.

Oberlies will relocate from Vanguard headquarters in Malvern to join the Australian executive team.

He replaces Johanna Platt who recently announced her decision to leave the group and explore other opportunities.

Oberlies joined Vanguard in 2014 as a financial analyst and currently holds the title of director of financial planning and analysis.

He has nearly 15 years of financial planning and analysis experience and has previously worked for Energy Plus and Procura Management.

Vanguard Australia managing director Daniel Shrimski said: "John's extensive finance expertise will be a great addition to Vanguard Australia, as we continue to grow our market share in both the retail and intermediary businesses. We look forward to welcoming him to Vanguard Australia."

Shrimski also thanked Platt for her tenure and said she has been instrumental in driving business transformation and leading change.

"I want to thank Johanna for all that she has done for Vanguard's Australian business and wish her every success as she looks towards her next career challenge."

The appointment is followed by Vanguard's decision to eliminate its brokerage fee for ETF purchases.

The group said it will remove the $9 brokerage fee from today on the Vanguard Personal Investor platform.

It also confirmed plans to introduce a range of new features to the platform.

Vanguard's head of Personal Investor Balaji Gopal said small changes in fees can make a big difference over time.

"The removal of the current fee is another step in improving the investing experience and demonstrating our commitment to delivering the best value we can," he explained.

Gopal further outlined plans to introduce new features in the coming months.

"With work underway to extend the Auto Invest capability to ETFs, introduce Vanguard Personal Investor Kids Accounts, and add Automatic Reinvestment for ETFs to the platform service," he confirmed.

The Auto Invest feature is already available through managed fund capabilities.

Over the new few weeks, investors will be able to set up regular amounts from $200 either fortnightly, monthly, or quarterly, into one or a range of Vanguard ETFs.

"We hope that by extending this feature to our suite of ETFs, investors will be encouraged to stay the course. We're excited about lowering the cost of investing while launching new features that will support investors in building their long-term wealth and we look forward to providing more specific details in due course," concluded Gopal.