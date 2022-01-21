NEWS
Technology

Use of cryptos to boom in 2022: Research

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 21 JAN 2022   12:40PM

One billion people will own some form of cryptocurrency by the end of 2022, new research suggests.

Analysis from Crypto.com shows the number of crypto owners across the global nearly tripled last year from January's 106 million to 295 million in December.

The research suggests that if this growth rate continues throughout 2022, the number could reach one billion by December end.

While the first half of 2021 saw investors largely steer clear of Bitcoin, this trend shifted in the second half to see Bitcoin drive the growth and outperform. The number of Bitcoin users grew by 37.5% from 128 million in July to 176 million in December; while around 23 million users held Ethereum and the rate increased by only 1.4% during the period.

Crypto.com said nations can no longer afford to ignore the growing push towards crypto by the public.

"We may in many cases expect a friendlier stance towards the crypto industry," the trading platform said.

"We expect developed nations to devise clear legal and taxation frameworks for crypto assets."

Crypto.com also added that more nations facing a highly inflationary economy and depreciating currency may follow El Salvador's lead and adopt crypto as legal tender.

Earlier this month Nigel Green, chief executive of global wealth manager deVere Group, said he believes at least three other countries will do the same this year.

"Low-income countries have long suffered because their currencies are weak and extremely vulnerable to market changes and that triggers rampant inflation," Green said.

"This is why most developing countries become reliant upon major 'first-world' currencies, such as the US dollar, to complete transactions.

"However, reliance on another country's currency also comes with its own set of, often very costly, problems. A stronger US dollar, for example, will weigh on emerging-market economic prospects, since developing countries have taken on so much dollar-denominated debt in the past decades."

He said that by adopting cryptocurrency would mean these countries immediately have a currency that isn't influenced by market conditions within their own economy, nor directly from just one other country's economy.

Speculating which countries may look to do so, Green suggested Panama, Paraguay, Guatemala, and Honduras.

However, J.P. Morgan's recent 2022 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions report states that the current generation of cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, "are unsuitable as currencies and unlikely to ever be widely used as a medium of exchange".

That said, J.P. Morgan said cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and blockchain technology are important and will have a meaningful impact on financial markets in the decades to come.

Read more: BitcoinCrypto.comJ.P. MorganNigel GreendeVere GroupEthereum
