Superannuation
UniSuper wins in court judgement on board
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 10 DEC 2020   12:48PM

The Victorian Supreme Court on Tuesday decided in favour of the $83 billion industry fund after a union asked the court to decide on its rights in nominating a director for the UniSuper board.

The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) on September 21 sought a determination from the court on the rights of its members who are with UniSuper to nominate a director to its board. It also asked the court to clarify the rights of two national unions in making board nominations.

In a judgement handed on December 8, the court dismissed the unions appeal and asked it to pay the costs of UniSuper subject to submissions.

CPSU's September request was triggered by board changes at UniSuper in February this year.

In February, CPSU-nominated Neville Kitchin resigned from UniSuper's board. The superannuation fund then added a replacement director from National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU).

In February, CPSU-nominated Neville Kitchin resigned from UniSuper's board. The superannuation fund then added a replacement director nominated by National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU).

UniSuper members currently come from about 11 unions, of CPSU and NETU are two of  these 11, representing 0.35% and 5.9% of UniSuper's total membership of 472,785 Australians.

CPSU represents "non-teaching and non-academic staff" while NTEU represents "academic staff and general/professional staff".

UniSuper was formed by the merger of Tertiary Education Superannuation Scheme (TESS) and Superannuation Scheme for Australian Universities (SSAU) via a successor fund transfer that came into effect on 1 October 2000.

The constitution of the merged fund provides for a board of eight to eleven people.

