UniSuper delivers 10.3% to members

UniSuper has delivered a 10.3% return for it's Balanced (default) option for the year to June 30.

Members in the Growth option saw 11% returns for the year. The two sustainable-branded options, Sustainable High Growth and Sustainable Balanced, returned 12.3% and 11.2% respectively.

The highest-performing UniSuper investment option for the year was the Australian Dividend Income option at 18.4%.

"This is a bespoke option designed and managed by our in-house investments team," UniSuper said.

UniSuper said for members in the Defined Benefit Division, the defined benefit fund remains in a healthy surplus and members' accrued benefits are currently well funded.

"These returns are key to delivering the retirement outcomes our members deserve," the fund said.

"As genuine long-term investors, we believe UniSuper's portfolios are well positioned to deliver for our members."

UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce said the fund was happy with the outcome for members.

"We're very pleased to deliver these returns to our members over a tough year, building on our record of strong long-term returns," Pearce said.

"UniSuper continues to focus on investing in quality assets, adding further diversification for our members and ensuring our portfolios are well positioned for the long term."