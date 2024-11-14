Newspaper icon
Superannuation

UK to follow Australia's lead in creating megafunds

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 14 NOV 2024   12:20PM

In what's considered the most significant reforms to the UK retirement sector in decades, the defined contribution schemes of 86 administering authorities will be consolidated and their assets pooled to create megafunds.

The UK government plans to introduce a new Pension Schemes Bill next year to create megafunds that mirror those operating in Australia and Canada.

By doing so, it's anticipated some $156 billion (£80bn) will be unlocked to invest in infrastructure and other businesses for the future, Reeves said. It will also free up money for local public services over the long-term, enabling about $39 billion (£20bn) to be invested in local communities, the government said.

By the end of the decade, it's expected the UK's Local Government Pension Scheme and Defined Contribution market would hit $2.54 trillion (£1.3tn). However, it currently lacks the size needed to invest meaningfully in certain opportunities, including infrastructure.

The government has been undertaking the Pensions Investment Review and, publishing the interim report, delivered modelling that shows pension funds begin to return much more productive investment levels with assets between $48 billion (£25bn) and $98 billion (£50bn).

"At this point they are better placed to invest in a wider range of assets, such as exciting new businesses and expensive infrastructure projects. Even larger pension funds of greater than £50 billion in assets can harness further benefits including the ability to invest directly in large scale projects such as infrastructure at lower cost," the UK government said.

This is evidenced by the retirement systems of Australia and Canada, it said, with Australian funds investing three times more in infrastructure and 10 times more in private equity compared to the UK's defined contribution schemes. Funds in Canada invest four times more in infrastructure.

Currently, the pension schemes the government will look to merge, which are administered by 86 different authorities, are collectively on track to manage $978 billion (£500bn) by 2030.

"These megafunds will need to meet rigorous standards to ensure they deliver for savers, such as needing to be authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority. Governance of the Local Government Pension Scheme will also be overhauled to deliver better value from investment decisions, which independent research suggests could free up money in the long-term to support local public services," the government said.

"Local economies will be boosted by the changes as each Administering Authority will be required to specify a target for the pool's investment in their local economy, working in partnership with Local and Mayoral Combined Authorities to identify the best opportunities to support local growth. If each Administering Authority were to set a 5% target, that would secure £20 billion of investment in local communities."

Meantime, the defined contribution schemes the government sees as candidates for consolidation are set to manage $1.56 trillion (£800bn) worth of assets by the end of the decade. There are currently around 60 different multi-employer schemes, the government explained, with some members investing in more than one fund. The government wants to set a minimum size requirement for these funds to ensure they deliver on their investment potential, it said.

The government will also consult on measures to facilitate this consolidation into megafunds, including legislating to make it easier for savers to move from underperforming schemes to ones that deliver higher returns for them, it said.

Local Government Pension Scheme
