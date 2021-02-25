NEWS
Superannuation
UK pension fund fossil fuel investments laid bare
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 25 FEB 2021   11:18AM

Despite more than 75% of the UK's local councils declaring a climate emergency, their pension funds are still pouring billions into fossil fuels the world over.

A new report from campaigners Platform, Friends of the Earth (England, Wales and Northern Ireland) and Friends of the Earth Scotland reveals UK local government pensions held $14 billion in fossil fuel investments last financial year.

The analysis said it equates to about $2500 invested in fossil fuels for each of the 6.8 million people depending on local government pension funds across the UK.

Derived from Freedom of Information requests, the research shows the pension funds for Greater Manchester, Strathclyde, West Yorkshire, and West Midlands account for nearly 25% of the total investments.

Meanwhile, the three local authority pension funds with the largest percentage of their assets in fossil fuels are Teesside, Dyfed and Dorset, all of which invest about 5% of their total pension fund.

About 72% of the investment is indirect, done so by external investment managers. Coal accounts for about 34% of fossil fuel investments, while gas accounts for 66%.

The analysis, which only looks at the 200 largest fossil fuel companies, says 3% of the total value of the Local Government Pension Scheme is in fossil fuels. Looking at both direct and indirect holdings, 1% is in coal and 2% in oil and gas.

Just 10 companies account for 70% of these investments, with BP, Royal Dutch Shell and BHP accounting for 40% of all direct investments.

"Declaring a climate emergency may garner good headlines but too often it seems to stop there. Councils can't make a bold claim about saving the planet while continuing to invest in fossil fuels," Friend of the Earth divestment campaigner Rianna Gargiulo said.

Local authorities have the power and duty to ensure local workers not only have a pension for their retirement, but also a future worth retiring into, she added.

"Instead of stubbornly sticking with old systems of investment that worsen climate breakdown, councils should invest in renewable energy and social housing. These are the areas that benefit communities and households and are a better investment in every sense," Gargiulo said.

The campaign groups have also used the data to create a dashboard, enabling all pension fund members to access a detailed breakdown of their fund's fossil fuel investments, the external investment funds through which they have exposures, and how they compare to other pension funds.

