U Ethical Investors announces new relationship manager

U Ethical Investors has announced the appointment of Satoko Asai to relationship manager.

Asai joins U Ethical's distribution team at a pivotal time, as the fund manager expands further into wealth management and institutional markets.

With over 15 years' experience in institutional sales, equity investment analysis and ESG investing in Japan and Australia, Asai will take advantage of her financial and ESG expertise to seek new opportunities for the responsible investment manager.

Asai recently led the development of Schroder Investment Management's product offering and was previously a sales leader at Daiwa Capital Markets Australia.

U Ethical's director of distribution David Brennan commented on the appointment, noting that Asai's breadth of knowledge across investment and ESG made her a very appealing candidate.

"Given the increasingly complex and competitive responsible investment (RI) landscape, Satoko understands and is passionate about ESG risk management and what this means for investors," Brennan said.

"Satoko is engaged in the latest RI issues and has recently led a thought leadership project on ESG investing.

"This, combined with her impressive record of relationship management, means she is an excellent addition to the growing U Ethical team, set to help clients invest with purpose," Brennan concluded.