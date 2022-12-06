Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

TV personality to lead Stafford Capital distribution

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 6 DEC 2022   12:51PM

Stafford Capital Partners will expand its capabilities in Australia with the appointment of a lead distribution executive, who is set to leave behind a high-profile journalism career.

ABC TV business journalist Elysse Morgan is joining the Stafford Capital team in 2023 as head of client solutions, Australia.

In addition to covering the super landscape as a journalist for the last 10 years, Morgan is a former trustee director of Media Super.

Stafford Capital chair Brett Himbury said he is delighted to have someone of Morgan's calibre joining the team.

"Elysse Morgan has been investigating and interrogating businesses and business leaders in this country on ABC TV for over a decade. The fact that Elysse is attracted to building the Stafford business in our home country is a great outcome," Himbury said.

"In addition, Elysse's roles as both a trustee director and deep involvement in superannuation give rise to Elysse bringing a truly unique experience set."

get a step ahead

Morgan will work with superannuation funds in Australia, as well as other institutional investors, to help them realise their net zero aspirations, he said.

She has been a journalist for the past 15 years and while she said she will miss it, the Stafford opportunity was "irresistible".

"I want to be part of the solution to the climate change challenge and Stafford is one of the biggest investors in carbon reducing forestry plantations on the planet," Morgan said.

"I look forward to joining an organisation with a great culture and strong track record in delivering superior returns across private equity, private debt, timber and infrastructure."

Himbury added that Stafford is committed to growing the business in Australia, saying Morgan's appointment is central to those efforts.

Stafford Capital was established in Sydney in 2000 and is now headquartered in London, working with more than 170 institutional investors and with assets under management of about $11 billion.

