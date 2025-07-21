Treasury wants 'more confidence' in sustainable product labels

The government has initiated a consultation phase on sustainable investment product labelling, releasing a paper aligning to its Sustainable Finance Roadmap.

The government is seeking industry-wide feedback on a framework for sustainable investment product labels, which will help investors and consumers "identify, compare, and make informed decisions" about relevant products.

"The objective of sustainable product labelling is to ensure that investors have confidence in the sustainability claims made by product issuers, and to ensure that investors can confidently compare different products making sustainability claims," Treasury said.

It is specifically asking for feedback on the investment approaches that should be considered 'sustainable'; the circumstances in which a product issuer could choose or would be required to use a product label; and evidence that should be required to substantiate use of a label.

The consultation also aims to clarify what 'sustainable', 'green' or similar words mean when they're applied to financial products.

The paper includes current regulation and disclosure requirements for financial products, overseas frameworks, and some designed options for potential framework.

Treasury believes that sustainable financial product labels could complement the increasing information available to investors following implementation of climate-related financial disclosures under Priority 1 of the Sustainable Finance Roadmap.

It will also be supported by other relevant developments, Treasury said, including the Australian Sustainable Finance Taxonomy as part of Priority 2 Developing the Australian Sustainable Finance Taxonomy, and transition planning guidance under Priority 3 Support credible net zero transition planning.

Robust and clear product labelling can also help tackle greenwashing.

"This is another practical step in the roadmap to improve how we measure progress, manage risk, demonstrate results and mobilise the investment we need to reach net zero and other sustainability goals," the Treasury statement said.

"The roadmap is all about helping to mobilise the capital required for Australia to become a renewable energy superpower, modernising our financial markets and maximising the economic opportunities from net zero."

As a result, the government is inviting feedback on policy options for a possible sustainable financial product labelling framework, as well as questions in the consultation paper.

The consultation will run until August 29.