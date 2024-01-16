Newspaper icon
Treasury releases climate disclosure draft legislation

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  TUESDAY, 16 JAN 2024   12:49PM

Super funds with more than $5 billion in assets under management will have to report on the financial impacts of climate change from 1 July 2026, according to mandatory climate risk reporting legislation proposed by government.

Treasury released the exposure draft of legislation that would make financial disclosure of climate risk and opportunity mandatory in Australia using the Australian Accounting Standards Board (AASB)'s SR1 Australian Sustainability Reporting Standards - Disclosure of Climate-related Financial Information accounting standard.

The legislation would amend the Australian Securities and Investment Commission Act and the Corporations Act.

Under the proposed legislation, entities who meet two of the three criteria - revenue of $500 million or more, assets of $1 billion or more and employees of 500 or more - will begin mandatory reporting from July 2024. Asset owners with $5 billion AUM or more, entities that meet two of three three criteria - revenue of $200 million or more, assets of $500 million or more and 2509 or more employees would begin reporting in July 2026, and entities with $50 million or more in revenue, $25 million or more in assets and 100 or more employees would begin mandatory reporting in July 2027.

Scope 1 and 2 reporting would be required from the first year of reporting, with Scope 3 reporting required from the second year of reporting.

"This is an important step for improving transparency and will help investors and companies make more informed investment decisions and lay the foundation for a stronger, more robust financial system," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

"The government is taking a balanced approach with these changes following extensive consultation with industry, investors, academics and regulators."

Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) acting chief executive Leeanne Turner welcomed the publication of the draft legislation.

"ASFA supports the adoption of internationally-aligned standards for climate-related financial disclosure by Australia, which will help facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy," Turner said.

"ASFA has engaged constructively with consultations to date and continues to be interested to ensure the framework is fit-for-purpose for portfolio investors such as superannuation funds, including appropriate transition arrangements."

As previously covered, the government would introduce a three-year safe harbour period for Scope 3 emissions and "certain climate-related forward-looking statements" for reports issued between July 2025 and June 2028, limiting action related to disclosures to the market regulators, with remedies limited to "injunctions and declarations."

Australian Institute of Company Directors managing director and chief executive Mark Rigotti said investors are "searching for higher quality and more fulsome climate disclosures and directors fundamentally agree.

"To achieve this, the liability settings must be proportionate so that companies making disclosures on a good faith best endeavours basis are not the subject of litigation. Ultimately this is what the government's legislation must be calibrated to achieve," Rigotti said.

"We are pleased to see the government listening to market concerns and introducing a sensible period of regulator-only enforcement. We trust ASIC to take action based on the public interest."

Much like the Modern Slavery Act, the government will conduct a review of climate disclosure requirements 2028-29. The review will be led by Treasury, working with the Council of Financial Regulators.

Consultation for the draft legislation released today is now open and submissions will close 9 February 2024.

Read more: AssetTreasuryScopeSuperannuation Funds of AustraliaLeeanne TurnerMark RigottiASICAustralian Accounting Standards BoardAustralian Institute of CompanyAustralian SecuritiesClimate-related Financial InformationCouncil of FinancialInvestment Commission ActModern Slavery ActSR1 Australian Sustainability Reporting StandardsTreasurer Jim Chalmers
Treasury releases climate disclosure draft legislation

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Super funds with more than $5 billion in assets under management will have to report on the financial impacts of climate change from 1 July 2026, according to mandatory climate risk reporting legislation proposed by government.

