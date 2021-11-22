Treasurer announces FIRB, RBA appointments

Treasury has announced new appointments to the Foreign Investment Review Board and the Reserve Bank of Australia

Carolyn Kay has been appointed a part-time member of the Foreign Investment Review Board for a five-year term by the Morrison government, while Carol Schwartz is back as a member of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board.

Kay has more than 30 years' experience in the finance sector both in executive and non-executive roles and has previously worked as a banker and as a lawyer at Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Linklaters & Paines.

She is currently a member of the Future Fund Board of Guardians, a non-executive director of Scentre Group and the General Sir John Monash Scholarship Foundation.

She has also been awarded a Centenary Medal for services to business.

"The appointment of Ms Kay continues the high level of skills and experience on the Foreign Investment Review Board that is required to deal with the increasingly complex foreign investment proposals it examines," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Meanwhile, Schwartz has been a member of the RBA board since 2017 and has made a valuable contribution to the board's decision-making during that period.

Schwartz is also currently founding chair of Women's Leadership Institute Australia and has been recognised for her leadership and service to the community via a range of honours including her 2019 appointment as an Officer of the Order of Australia, an Honorary Doctorate from Monash University as well as being recognised with the Leading Philanthropist Award by Philanthropy Australia.

"The reappointment of Ms Schwartz maintains the high calibre of experience and expertise on the RBA board as our economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic," Frydenberg said.