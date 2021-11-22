NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Treasurer announces FIRB, RBA appointments

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 22 NOV 2021   12:46PM

Treasury has announced new appointments to the Foreign Investment Review Board and the Reserve Bank of Australia

Carolyn Kay has been appointed a part-time member of the Foreign Investment Review Board for a five-year term by the Morrison government, while Carol Schwartz is back as a member of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board.

Kay has more than 30 years' experience in the finance sector both in executive and non-executive roles and has previously worked as a banker and as a lawyer at Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Linklaters & Paines.

She is currently a member of the Future Fund Board of Guardians, a non-executive director of Scentre Group and the General Sir John Monash Scholarship Foundation.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

She has also been awarded a Centenary Medal for services to business.

"The appointment of Ms Kay continues the high level of skills and experience on the Foreign Investment Review Board that is required to deal with the increasingly complex foreign investment proposals it examines," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Meanwhile, Schwartz has been a member of the RBA board since 2017 and has made a valuable contribution to the board's decision-making during that period.

Schwartz is also currently founding chair of Women's Leadership Institute Australia and has been recognised for her leadership and service to the community via a range of honours including her 2019 appointment as an Officer of the Order of Australia, an Honorary Doctorate from Monash University as well as being recognised with the Leading Philanthropist Award by Philanthropy Australia.

"The reappointment of Ms Schwartz maintains the high calibre of experience and expertise on the RBA board as our economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic," Frydenberg said.

Read more: Carolyn KayCarol SchwartzJosh Frydenberg
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds handed holdings disclosure win
Government advances adviser levy drop
Major legislations hit parliament
APRA appoints investment risk lead from TCorp
Recovery set to slow: OECD
Verve Super taps investors for $2.6m raise
Former Macquarie chief to head ASIC, APRA regulator
Economic recap: Week to September 3
Financial adviser levy to drop
ASIC to ease hardline stance

Editor's Choice

Equip appoints head of retirement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Promoting from within, the superannuation fund has created the role to strengthen its offering to retired members to optimise their outcomes.

Caddick's assets will be sold

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The assets of missing alleged conwoman Melissa Caddick, including a Sydney home worth more than $6 million, must be sold to pay back victims.

Bell AM announces US distribution plans

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $3.5 billion boutique global equity manager announced a joint venture distribution partnership with US-based multi-boutique Spouting Rock Asset Management.

APRA questions trustees on financial resilience

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has issued a discussion paper seeking information from superannuation trustees on their plans to maintain the financial resilience needed to protect members' best financial interests.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.