Investment
Trading platform partners with Sharesight
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   12:29PM

A new trading platform has partnered with Sharesight to provide portfolio and tax reporting to retail investors.

Marketech Focus, which soft launched in June, has revamped its digital infrastructure to allow investors to track portfolio performances, dividend payments and generate tax reports.

The platform targets active share traders with two offerings: FocusLite, for lower-volume traders that pay minimum brokerage fees of $10 per trade or 0.04% and Focus, which is for active traders that pay a $45 monthly subscription, and a minimum $5 or 0.02% brokerage rate.

Active traders looking for something more from their trading platform can choose between two offerings, both of which provide access to live ASX pricing and settle via individual HIN and individual Macquarie Bank cash management accounts.

Marketech Focus is backed by OpenMarkets, which provides the share-trading functionality.

Managing director Travis Clark said active traders looking for something more from their trading platform can choose between the two offerings, both of which provide access to live ASX pricing and settle via individual HIN and individual Macquarie Bank cash management accounts.

Perth-based Clark added that the platform will launch a research functionality and offer robo-advice over the next six to 12 months.

Sharesight chief executive Doug Morris said: "Self-directed investors seeking clarity on the performance of their portfolio will benefit from this integration. It also showcases the technical capabilities of our API. We welcome Marketech Focus' clients onto the Sharesight platform."

