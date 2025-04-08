Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Trade war rattles pre-election economic outlook

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 8 APR 2025   12:38PM

Treasury admits that escalating trade hostilities and risks to the economy are "more significant than expected" as it releases its Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Outlook (PEFO).

While the government's Budget figures have not changed since they were announced on March 25, the PEFO report factored in the effects of the US tariffs introduced last week that threaten to undermine its projections.

"The potential magnitude and persistence of the economic effects of these announcements has resulted in greater-than-usual uncertainty around the outlook," Treasury said.

On April 3, US President Donald Trump slapped a slew of tariffs on goods imported into the US, ranging from 10% to 50%.

The next day, China announced countermeasures, including imposing a 34% tariff on all goods imported from the US.

Most Australian-originating goods imported to the US were hit with a 10% tariff effective April 5.

Treasury flagged that economic activity, commodity prices and inflation are particularly at risk of destabilisation.

"Over the past few days, there have been significant falls in oil prices and a depreciation of the Australian dollar. Both developments would have implications for activity and inflation if they were to persist," the report said.

"In addition, there have been significant falls in other commodity prices in recent days. If these lower commodity prices were to persist, this would have implications for nominal GDP and revenue."

Australia exported US$13.4 billion worth of goods to the US in 2023, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. The majority amounted to US$2.9 billion in the form of meats, such as sheep, goat and bovine. About US$1.7 billion was exported pharmaceutical products like vaccines.

The Labor government said the US accounted for 4.6% of Australia's goods exports in 2024 and that particular sectors will be more affected by the tariffs than others.

"The indirect effects on Australian exports through our other major trading partners, particularly China, will be larger. Ongoing uncertainty in relation to trade hostilities and associated volatility in financial markets will weaken consumer and business confidence, which will have implications for consumption and business investment, including in Australia," the paper read.

Treasury and the finance minister must jointly release a PEFO within 10 days of the issue of the writs for a federal election, which was on March 31.

The report's purpose is to take into account all government decisions and all other factors that may have a material effect on the country's economic and fiscal outlook that were in existence before the issue of the writs for the election.

Treasury said at the time the election writs were issued, the economic and fiscal outlook had not materially changed from that published in the 2025-26 Budget.

On Budget night, Treasury announced the underlying cash balance is expected to be a deficit of $27.9 billion, which equates to 1% of GDP in 2024-25.

Read more: TreasuryFiscal OutlookBudgetDonald TrumpObservatory of Economic ComplexityLabor
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA levy to cost $243m in FY26
ASIC recommends standards for virtual AGMs
Chalmers' warning on tariffs and trade wars
DBFO reforms package 'pretty disappointing': FAAA
Government plans to develop 'fit for purpose' digital asset regime
Tranche 2 of DBFO dumps SOAs, enables 'nudges'
Deficit to reach $26bn: Deloitte
Dutton doubles down on 'super for housing' policy
Green technology, clean energy receive Budget boost
Tax rules clarified for managed investment trusts

Editor's Choice

Trade war rattles pre-election economic outlook

KARREN VERGARA
Treasury admits that escalating trade hostilities and risks to the economy are "more significant than expected" as it releases its Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Outlook (PEFO).

Fitzpatricks names head of product

KARREN VERGARA
Fitzpatricks Group appointed a head of product from Colonial First State (CFS) as it bolsters its investment products and services to financial advisers and their clients.

Super for housing would benefit 4% of homebuyers: ASFA

MATTHEW WAI
New estimates from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) show less than 5% of eligible first homebuyers would actually benefit from an early access scheme.

CA ANZ launches AI fluency certificate for finance professionals

ANDREW MCKEAN
Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) has launched an AI Fluency certificate to arm financial professionals with the skills to work with Generative AI.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
15

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Katie Petering

Katie Petering

DIRECTOR, MULTI ASSET
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Proving to her parents the worth of their sacrifices and some well-timed advice from a former manager have provided the momentum behind Katie Petering's career success. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media