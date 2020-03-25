NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Times of turmoil create opportunities: deVere
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 MAR 2020   12:33PM

With global stock markets rallying overnight, the chief executive of an independent financial advisory firm has pointed to key sectors that are benefiting from the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

deVere Group founder and chief executive Nigel Green said despite the global downturn, there was still opportunities for growth.

"Every economic downturn creates a new normal. The one being triggered by the coronavirus pandemic will be the same," he said.

"The COVID-19 impact has hit firms across the world - there's been immense international disruption - with many sectors experiencing major issues of supply, demand, or both.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"However there remain some sections of the economy which are benefitting from the coronavirus fallout."

Investors are seeking out "new world" sectors to grow their wealth, Green said.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

"This is evidenced by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index which has done well, where other global indices have faltered," he said.

"New industries will come into their own and, as ever, there will be winners and losers.

"This will mean job losses in some sectors and huge - possibly unprecedented - job and investment opportunities in others."

He pointed to big tech as a likely winner, as well as pharmaceutical and healthcare firms, delivery brands, supermarkets and manufacturers of electronic goods.

Green said the world would "of course" recover from the economic impact of the virus, and that professional investors had already adjusted their portfolios accordingly.

"Times of immense [turmoil] can be times of great ingenuity, promise and opportunity," he said.

It comes as Morningstar releases its latest report on the emerging trends and disruptions across the global economy amid the pandemic.

Despite short-term growth being damaged, Morningstar predicts a global economic recovery next year.

"We expect near-term impact to be savage, shaving off 2 percentage points from global GDP growth," it said.

"However, we anticipate a vaccine ready to be deployed by mid-to late 2021, setting the stage for a return to normality. We expect a quick recovery of the global economy in 2021."

This will allow the global economy to undo most of this damage by 2024, Morningstar said.

The research house said there had been more buying than selling opportunities as of late, with the Australian benchmark currently trading 31% lower than its February highs.

"It has been difficult to keep on top of the rapidly shifting environment, but collectively we find more opportunities to buy than sell shares at the current level," Morningstar said.

Investors should look for companies with economic moats and financial strength, Morningstar said.

"We think there are a number of moaty names that investors should consider adding to their portfolios as well as heavily sold-down stocks that could see a good post-virus bounce," it said.

Morningstar analysts pointed to 10 Australian-listed high conviction undervalued stocks, which they believe, can withstand the COVID-19 crisis.

These only included two financials, those being Westpac and NAB.

Other picks included BHP Group, Blackmores, Premier Investments, Super Retail Group, Telstra, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Viva Energy, and Woodside Petroleum.

Read more: MorningstardeVere GroupNABNigel GreenWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Low rates support some bond managers: Report
Westpac not evacuated, misinformation abounds
Best, worst equities performers in COVID-19 sell-off revealed
Gender diversity remains static, women still disadvantaged
Westpac hit with another class action
Thematic investing grows threefold
Baird exits NAB
Westpac director heads for the exit
ETF popularity soars 52%
Macquarie shares halve in COVID-19 sell-off
Editor's Choice
TAL reviews life distribution team
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
The major life insurer has confirmed several roles within its life insurance distribution team have been made redundant as a result of a restructure.
Avoid listed wealth giants: UBS
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:28PM
UBS has listed which stocks to jump on and which to avoid in the event COVID-19 pushes Australia deep into a recession, with two listed wealth giants in its negative column.
IMAP not anticipating regulatory overhaul
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:03PM
The chair of IMAP does not expect a major overhaul of the managed accounts space when ASIC's focus returns to the MDA review.
The impact of COVID-19 on emerging markets
ALLY SELBY
Emerging markets, which in recent times had made somewhat of a comeback, are now cowering in the shadow of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
APR
2
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2020 
MAY
6
Best Practice Forum: Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
8
UNIT PRICING OPERATIONAL RISK & CHALLENGES 2020 FORUM 
MAY
21
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How has COVID-19 impacted your workplace headcount so far?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something YS6oB0S4