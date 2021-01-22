NEWS
Investment
Tide turns in ETFs, managed funds inflows
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 22 JAN 2021   12:38PM

US exchange-traded funds ended 2020 with a new record for inflows, while managed funds set a record of their own - in highest outflows for a calendar year.

Mutual funds are still roughly three times the size of ETFs in the United States, Morningstar said,

But when it comes to 2020 flows, there was a stark contrast in the two fund types.

ETFs set a new record for the calendar year, raking in US$502 billion in inflows. Meanwhile, mutual funds in the region saw record outflows of US$289 billion.

Overall, 2020 was a bleak year for US funds management industry in capital raising.

Long-term mutual funds and ETFs gathered only US$212 billion, which is much lower than the average annual inflows of US$356 billion between 2010 and 2019.

By manager, Vanguard topped the inflows with US$141 billion in the year, while Dimensional Fund Advisors had it worst with US$37 billion of outflows.

By asset class, taxable- bond funds had a record year (US$441 billion in inflows) and so did commodities (US$37.6 billion in inflows). But equities funds were in outflows.

"The Federal Reserve bought high-yield and corporate bond funds midyear to support the fixed-income market, and its actions helped both categories garner record inflows in 2020 of [US]$54 billion and [US]$52 billion, respectively," Morningstar said.

"US equity funds' $241 billion of outflows for the year was four times the previous record of $58 billion set in 2015. Large-growth equity funds had $66 billion of outflows in 2020, marking their 17th consecutive year of outflows."

