The super choice of the super wealthy

An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.

The research focused on identifying Australia's top premium brands and concluded that UniSuper was the fund of choice for the nations' high-net wealth consumers.

The super fund ranked seventh on the top-10 premiums brands list. This follows UniSuper ranking second in the Stockspot Fit Cat Super Funds earlier this year.

Other brands that made the list include; Vintage Cellars, Audi, American Express and New South Wales based Harris Farms.

"Of that list, the most surprising is Harris Farms Markets which operates 26 grocery stores in NSW. The other winners are national or international brands, so for a single-state brand to have sufficient support is both unusual and a plaudit for Harris Farms," Roy Morgan said.

Overall, Roy Morgan said the economic news is gloomy, due to the slowing economy and slowdown in consumer spending.

ABS data released last week showed that consumer spending was outstripped by household saving for the first time in five years, while the retail sector has slumped to its weakest level since the 1990s.

Despite this there was three retail brands that made the list with Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine saying this is due to Australia's two-speed economy.

"The word 'premiumisation' is on the lips of business leaders eyeing off the economic fast lane while, at the same time, the slow lane is becoming even more commoditised. In today's slowing economy the premium market is thriving," Levine said.

"This appears confusing until you put a premium lens on our deep data to reveal that while there are 10 million Australian consumers dawdling in the economy's slow lane, there are 4.7 million premium consumers racing in the fast lane."

"These premium consumers are big spenders in any economic cycle - right now, 91% of them are in the top third of elective spenders in the economy.

The research was based on face-to-face interviews in the homes of over 50,000 Australians every year since October 2014.