NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
The super choice of the super wealthy
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 DEC 2019   11:15AM

An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.

The research focused on identifying Australia's top premium brands and concluded that UniSuper was the fund of choice for the nations' high-net wealth consumers.

The super fund ranked seventh on the top-10 premiums brands list. This follows UniSuper ranking second in the Stockspot Fit Cat Super Funds earlier this year.

Other brands that made the list include; Vintage Cellars, Audi, American Express and New South Wales based Harris Farms.

"Of that list, the most surprising is Harris Farms Markets which operates 26 grocery stores in NSW. The other winners are national or international brands, so for a single-state brand to have sufficient support is both unusual and a plaudit for Harris Farms," Roy Morgan said.

Overall, Roy Morgan said the economic news is gloomy, due to the slowing economy and slowdown in consumer spending.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

ABS data released last week showed that consumer spending was outstripped by household saving for the first time in five years, while the retail sector has slumped to its weakest level since the 1990s.

Despite this there was three retail brands that made the list with Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine saying this is due to Australia's two-speed economy.

"The word 'premiumisation' is on the lips of business leaders eyeing off the economic fast lane while, at the same time, the slow lane is becoming even more commoditised. In today's slowing economy the premium market is thriving," Levine said.

"This appears confusing until you put a premium lens on our deep data to reveal that while there are 10 million Australian consumers dawdling in the economy's slow lane, there are 4.7 million premium consumers racing in the fast lane."

"These premium consumers are big spenders in any economic cycle - right now, 91% of them are in the top third of elective spenders in the economy.

The research was based on face-to-face interviews in the homes of over 50,000 Australians every year since October 2014.

Read more: Roy MorganUniSuperMichele Levine
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Fossil fuel exposures climb at UniSuper
Cbus, UniSuper back new housing bond
Mercer hires from industry fund
The secret to super outperformance
Super funds to crack 13% by year end, retail leading
MySuper heat map lauds industry funds
Above and beyond: Planner excellence recognised
Super fund adviser numbers swell
Cbus veteran moves to APRA
UniSuper appoints chief operating officer
Editor's Choice
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:18AM
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:15AM
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Westpac served class action
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
HARRISON WORLEY
A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something n2xrX2wr