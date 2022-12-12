Newspaper icon
Superannuation

The most powerful driver of risk culture in super: KPMG

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 12 DEC 2022   12:43PM

According to a KPMG risk management trends in superannuation report, governance is believed to be the most powerful driver of risk culture in super, but some frameworks have deficiencies.

KPMG said funds have established a risk culture framework which sets out the desired behaviours across the three lines of accountability.

However, these frameworks don't outline the risk culture vision; approach to perform baseline assessments; mechanisms required to implement manage and monitor the risk culture in accordance with the vision.

Another common theme noted was the lack of clear and consistent linkage between employee role descriptions and performance reviews to risk management outcomes.

Meanwhile, the report identified that funds perceive cyber security as the biggest risk area of concern.

The report said: "While organisations have solidified their capabilities in managing more traditional risks such as investment, liquidity and legal risks, the majority are less mature in managing non-investment risks such as ESG, operational (data protection, third party) or strategic risks."

As such, KPMG advanced equal attention and prioritisation to managing all risk classes with a focus on establishing a robust and clearly defined approach, processes and accountability for operational resilience and risk management.

KPMG also called for robust and dynamic risk assessments that periodically assess the interconnectedness of material risks and identify the mitigating control measures required.

Finally, the report illustrated new data-driven insights and faster, more granular reporting were highly desired outcomes amongst the super industry.

Yet, there is a lack of maturity in utilising governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) capabilities resulting in limitations and challenges with preparing real-time, data-enabled reporting.

KPMG said integrating existing GRC systems and data analytics capabilities will generate better insights to further support effective decision-making.

