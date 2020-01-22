The ingredients of a successful fund manager

New research from Zenith has found that fund managers with bigger investment teams and specialist coverage responsibilities tend to outperform their peers but opening multiple offices around the world will not give you a performance edge.

Zenith compared the size of investment teams and five-year performance (as at September end) for the fundamentally-driven global equities managers on its approved product list. It classified the managers as small (up to six investment team members), medium (between seven and 14) and large (15 or greater).

It found that larger teams tend to outperform.

But extra analysts added value only up to a certain point.

"Although a positive connection between team size and outperformance is apparent, Zenith notes that it does not appear to be a linear relationship. Rather, the law of diminishing returns applies, meaning an additional analyst to a team of 35 adds less incremental value added than to a team of 15," Zenith head of equities Quan Ngyuyen said.

"This is intuitive, as an additional analyst dramatically increases research coverage for a smaller team as compared to a larger team."

The research also found investment teams with specialist structures (which also tended to be larger managers) outperformed those taking a generalist approach.

"Zenith believes these findings are the result of "expert" levels of understanding and knowledge of specific sectors, regions and industries, which leads to excess performance," Nguyen said.

You don't need multiple offices to outperform

Zenith also charted the single/vs multiple locations against five-year annualised performance.

To delight of smaller boutique shops, it decided the two don't correlate.

"As such, we believe technological improvements, such as video conferencing, the rapid dissemination of information, and the ease of travel has significantly improved communication amongst multiple offices, ensuring that teams in one location have access to material information in a timely manner," Nguyen said.

No silver bullet solution

Even though Zenith's research found that bigger teams and specialised coverage add to outperformance while multiple office locations don't, it was undecided on what decision structure worked the best due to a small sample size.

"Yet, ultimately, Zenith believes there is no single template that managers can follow to succeed. We have reviewed successful managers that do not align with the above and unsuccessful ones that mirror the ideal template," the report reads.

"Overall, Zenith believes a team's ideal structure needs to align with its investment philosophy and process."