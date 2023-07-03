Technology top threat to company culture: Report

New and emerging technology is the biggest threat to company culture within financial services firms, more than 60% of senior leaders say.

According to a report by Allen & Overy (A&O Consulting), Organisational culture in financial services, 62% of senior leaders view new and emerging technology platforms as the biggest threat to an organisation's culture.

The report said technological innovations pose a variety of challenges, including impacting the firm's ability to manage risk effectively by reducing the sense of responsibility and accountability of managers and employees alike.

It further pointed to the growing use of algorithms and AI, saying this further complicates matters and requires firms and regulators to consider the near and longer-term implications of these technologies.

"Whilst technological risk is front of mind for senior leadership, it can also create opportunity," said A&O Consulting executive director Clive Garfield.

"Used effectively to enhance feedback and data analysis, it could highlight cultural issues that, when actioned, lead to long-term improvements."

Aside from the threat of new technology, the report said more than half of respondents flagged managing a multi-generational workforce as another significant challenge impacting culture over the next 12 months.

According to the World Economic Forum, Generation Z will make up 27% of the OECD workforce by 2025, highlighted A&O Consulting.

"This means that employers face the prospect of having to manage four generations working side-by-side," it said.

No doubt balancing the needs and wants of four generations will create cultural clashes putting the onus on leadership teams to navigate this going forward.

"For example, firms that choose to promote a narrative about having a young and dynamic workforce may make older employees feel excluded," the report said.

Mangers will have to close pay attention to the language and narratives used to avoid alienating parts of their multi-generational workforce, it flagged.

"A multi-generational workforce brings diverse thoughts and opinion, which are proven to enhance decision-making. Understanding this and adapting business strategy can have a direct influence on overall business performance," said Garfield.

"Organisations need to position culture as a strategic imperative and embed corporate values to support their business strategies."

Responses also highlighted that organisational culture maturity is overridingly determined by the efforts of individual boards and senior leadership where there is still more work to do.

Just 56% of respondents rated their organisations favourably when asked if employees are encouraged to speak up and voice concerns.

Meanwhile, only 25% of respondents rated their senior leaders favourably when role-modelling expected behaviours.

A&O Consulting chief executive Sally Dewar said culture continues to top the agenda of policymakers, regulators, and senior boardroom leaders across financial services firms.

"But the themes identified by this research can apply equally to companies across many sectors," she said.

"Leadership teams need to continually assess and evolve their approach to organisational culture; the factors influencing culture today are very different when compared with the previous few years."