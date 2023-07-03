Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by

Technology top threat to company culture: Report

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 3 JUL 2023   12:00PM

New and emerging technology is the biggest threat to company culture within financial services firms, more than 60% of senior leaders say.

According to a report by Allen & Overy (A&O Consulting), Organisational culture in financial services, 62% of senior leaders view new and emerging technology platforms as the biggest threat to an organisation's culture.

The report said technological innovations pose a variety of challenges, including impacting the firm's ability to manage risk effectively by reducing the sense of responsibility and accountability of managers and employees alike.

It further pointed to the growing use of algorithms and AI, saying this further complicates matters and requires firms and regulators to consider the near and longer-term implications of these technologies.

"Whilst technological risk is front of mind for senior leadership, it can also create opportunity," said A&O Consulting executive director Clive Garfield.

"Used effectively to enhance feedback and data analysis, it could highlight cultural issues that, when actioned, lead to long-term improvements."

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Aside from the threat of new technology, the report said more than half of respondents flagged managing a multi-generational workforce as another significant challenge impacting culture over the next 12 months.

According to the World Economic Forum, Generation Z will make up 27% of the OECD workforce by 2025, highlighted A&O Consulting.

"This means that employers face the prospect of having to manage four generations working side-by-side," it said.

No doubt balancing the needs and wants of four generations will create cultural clashes putting the onus on leadership teams to navigate this going forward.

"For example, firms that choose to promote a narrative about having a young and dynamic workforce may make older employees feel excluded," the report said.

Mangers will have to close pay attention to the language and narratives used to avoid alienating parts of their multi-generational workforce, it flagged.

"A multi-generational workforce brings diverse thoughts and opinion, which are proven to enhance decision-making. Understanding this and adapting business strategy can have a direct influence on overall business performance," said Garfield.

"Organisations need to position culture as a strategic imperative and embed corporate values to support their business strategies."

Responses also highlighted that organisational culture maturity is overridingly determined by the efforts of individual boards and senior leadership where there is still more work to do.

Just 56% of respondents rated their organisations favourably when asked if employees are encouraged to speak up and voice concerns.

Meanwhile, only 25% of respondents rated their senior leaders favourably when role-modelling expected behaviours.

A&O Consulting chief executive Sally Dewar said culture continues to top the agenda of policymakers, regulators, and senior boardroom leaders across financial services firms.

"But the themes identified by this research can apply equally to companies across many sectors," she said.

"Leadership teams need to continually assess and evolve their approach to organisational culture; the factors influencing culture today are very different when compared with the previous few years."

Read more: A&O ConsultingClive GarfieldSally Dewar
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Cromwell, Value Partners group join forces

CHLOE WALKER
Cromwell Property Group (Cromwell) and Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners Group have established a joint venture, exchanging on the sale of a 50% stake in the Cromwell Italy Urban Logistics Fund assets.

Mercer appoints three new directors

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mercer has appointed three non-executive directors to its fiduciary boards, bringing experience at the likes of J.P. Morgan and Sunsuper.

Rising costs bite asset owners

KARREN VERGARA
The cost to do business for asset owners is becoming more expensive, as many report a 34% jump in fund servicing expenses over the last three years as they also grapple with lower management fees.

Apostle links with venture capital firm

KARREN VERGARA
The $5 billion ethical fund manager has joined forces with a US venture capital firm that will expose sophisticated local investors to disruptive technology startups.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.