NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
Tax concessions, infrastructure in focus for budget
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   12:22PM

The Prime Minister has given an indication of what will be revealed in next week's federal budget with a focus on tax cuts and increased infrastructure spending.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave the insight during his National Press Club address, saying despite the impact of COVID-19 Australia is in a good position.

"Australia is in as good a position, if not better than most, to be able to assess where our finances will go and how our economy will perform," Morrison said.

"But we are living in the most uncertain times any of us have seen in trying to get an understanding of what these numbers will be."

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

Morrison stood by his government's decision to delay the budget so the country could focus on the pandemic and gain a better understanding of the economic effects.

"I think what we've seen over the last four or five months, backed up the wisdom of having the Budget now, not in May. It would have been a very different budget in May," he said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"It was wise to be patient, to not rush, to ensure we better understood what was happening with COVID-19 and our capacity to deal with it."

Morrison said the budget will reveal a five-year plan to get the economy back on track, though did say Australia is vulnerable to the movements of the global economy.

In addition, Morrison left the door open to further adjustments down the track, implying that the budget will be more fluid than in previous years.

"Treasury's task, and the Reserve Bank's task for that matter, the OECD and others, their task is very, very difficult. And so that's what we will know next week," Morrison said.

"If circumstances change again in the future, as you've seen the government do, we've quickly come together, considered any changes that are necessary, and we've acted. And that's what you have seen for the last six months. That's what Australians will continue to see."

Morrison said there will be three main components to the budget; cushioning the blow from COVID-19, recovering the losses and rebuilding for the future.

"This budget will be necessarily different in scale to those we have seen in many generations. It will respond responsibly to the challenge of our time and consistent with the principles that we laid down at the outset of the pandemic back in March," he said.

"The budget will confirm the strong plan we have to recover from the COVID-19 recession and to build our economy for the future."

Morrison said the government is focused on recovering jobs, livelihoods and incomes of those effected without increasing taxes.

"We're delivering lower taxes for businesses and individuals. Australians are already benefiting from the tax cuts made in the last two budgets. Just this year alone, in the billions," he said.

"The small and medium-sized businesses tax rate has been cut to 26% and the instant asset write-off extended and expanded to investments of up to $150,000."

"Australians are keeping more of what they earn, as we promised they would. But there is still more to be done and there will be more next week."

Morrison said the Attorney-General has been in discussions with unions and employer groups to find common ground in boosting employment, a lot of which will be generated from higher infrastructure spending.

"More affordable and reliable energy. More effective and better resourced skills training and development. Lower taxes. Boosting infrastructure investment in our water, energy and transport grids," he said.

"Cutting red tape and making it easier to do business. Fixing problems in our industrial relations system to get more people into jobs. Opening up access to more overseas markets for Australian exporters.

"That's our plan."

Read more: Attorney-GeneralNational Press ClubPrime Minister Scott MorrisonReserve BankTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Chief economist update: Morrison manufactures Australia's future
Rents under covid
Financial services laws under review
LNP halts push for SG rise
AFP charges early release scammers
ERS doesn't justify higher SG: Grattan
Spend your money how you please: PM
JobKeeper, JobSeeker to be extended
Stimulus stutters amid record unemployment
Morrison's legacy will be retirement poverty: ACTU
Editor's Choice
VFMC chief joins ING board
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The Victorian-government-owned fund manager's chief has joined the board of ING.
Ratings deteriorate at AMP
ALLY SELBY  |   12:36PM
AMP has suffered a further blow this week, after Moody's downgraded its ratings of the embattled wealth management giant.
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD
Alex Waislitz is running a fine-toothed comb over the independent valuation OneVue board cited in endorsing Iress's 43 cents per share bid to acquire the company.
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A $52 billion industry superannuation fund has launched an initiative to increase gender diversity in the executive teams of the ASX200 companies and already has the support of industry heavyweights.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
3
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
VIC Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something G08iUWD4