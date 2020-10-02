Tax concessions, infrastructure in focus for budget

The Prime Minister has given an indication of what will be revealed in next week's federal budget with a focus on tax cuts and increased infrastructure spending.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave the insight during his National Press Club address, saying despite the impact of COVID-19 Australia is in a good position.

"Australia is in as good a position, if not better than most, to be able to assess where our finances will go and how our economy will perform," Morrison said.

"But we are living in the most uncertain times any of us have seen in trying to get an understanding of what these numbers will be."

Morrison stood by his government's decision to delay the budget so the country could focus on the pandemic and gain a better understanding of the economic effects.

"I think what we've seen over the last four or five months, backed up the wisdom of having the Budget now, not in May. It would have been a very different budget in May," he said.

"It was wise to be patient, to not rush, to ensure we better understood what was happening with COVID-19 and our capacity to deal with it."

Morrison said the budget will reveal a five-year plan to get the economy back on track, though did say Australia is vulnerable to the movements of the global economy.

In addition, Morrison left the door open to further adjustments down the track, implying that the budget will be more fluid than in previous years.

"Treasury's task, and the Reserve Bank's task for that matter, the OECD and others, their task is very, very difficult. And so that's what we will know next week," Morrison said.

"If circumstances change again in the future, as you've seen the government do, we've quickly come together, considered any changes that are necessary, and we've acted. And that's what you have seen for the last six months. That's what Australians will continue to see."

Morrison said there will be three main components to the budget; cushioning the blow from COVID-19, recovering the losses and rebuilding for the future.

"This budget will be necessarily different in scale to those we have seen in many generations. It will respond responsibly to the challenge of our time and consistent with the principles that we laid down at the outset of the pandemic back in March," he said.

"The budget will confirm the strong plan we have to recover from the COVID-19 recession and to build our economy for the future."

Morrison said the government is focused on recovering jobs, livelihoods and incomes of those effected without increasing taxes.

"We're delivering lower taxes for businesses and individuals. Australians are already benefiting from the tax cuts made in the last two budgets. Just this year alone, in the billions," he said.

"The small and medium-sized businesses tax rate has been cut to 26% and the instant asset write-off extended and expanded to investments of up to $150,000."

"Australians are keeping more of what they earn, as we promised they would. But there is still more to be done and there will be more next week."

Morrison said the Attorney-General has been in discussions with unions and employer groups to find common ground in boosting employment, a lot of which will be generated from higher infrastructure spending.

"More affordable and reliable energy. More effective and better resourced skills training and development. Lower taxes. Boosting infrastructure investment in our water, energy and transport grids," he said.

"Cutting red tape and making it easier to do business. Fixing problems in our industrial relations system to get more people into jobs. Opening up access to more overseas markets for Australian exporters.

"That's our plan."