TAL loses group insurance mandate

After 13 years, a $22 billion corporate superannuation fund is set to cut ties with TAL.

From 1 July 2020, MLC Life will take over as group insurer for TelstraSuper.

The fund said the decision to change insurers follows a comprehensive review of its arrangements with TAL; a mandate the insurer has held since 2006 when it replaced Marsh Pvt Ltd.

TelstraSuper chief executive Chris Davies said the fund continuously reviews its products and services to better serve the evolving needs of its members.

"Insurance is an important component of superannuation and we want to ensure our members get the best possible outcome. As a profit for member fund we constantly look at increasing value for our members," he said.

"The new arrangement will allow TelstraSuper to continue our tradition of offering our members beneficial terms and high levels of service, while at the same offering good value for money."

The mandate loss comes as TAL prepares to fight ASIC in the Federal Court over a 2014 case highlighted by the Royal Commission last year.

ASIC is alleging TAL voided an income protection claim, saying the customer had failed to disclose unrelated prior medical history. The claim was in regards to a diagnosis of cervical cancer and TAL rejected it because of undisclosed treatment for depression in previous years.

The corporate regulator believes that by informing the customer of its decision to void her policy, TAL failed to first offer the customer an opportunity to address its concerns, and accused her of breaching her duty of disclosure and duty of utmost good faith under the Insurance Contracts Act.

ASIC is seeking civil penalties for TAL's alleged breach of section 12DB of the ASIC Act - which attracts a maximum penalty of 10,000 penalty units or $1.7 million.