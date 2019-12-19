NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Insurance
TAL loses group insurance mandate
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 19 DEC 2019   12:40PM

After 13 years, a $22 billion corporate superannuation fund is set to cut ties with TAL.

From 1 July 2020, MLC Life will take over as group insurer for TelstraSuper.

The fund said the decision to change insurers follows a comprehensive review of its arrangements with TAL; a mandate the insurer has held since 2006 when it replaced Marsh Pvt Ltd.

TelstraSuper chief executive Chris Davies said the fund continuously reviews its products and services to better serve the evolving needs of its members.

"Insurance is an important component of superannuation and we want to ensure our members get the best possible outcome. As a profit for member fund we constantly look at increasing value for our members," he said.

"The new arrangement will allow TelstraSuper to continue our tradition of offering our members beneficial terms and high levels of service, while at the same offering good value for money."

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

The mandate loss comes as TAL prepares to fight ASIC in the Federal Court over a 2014 case highlighted by the Royal Commission last year.

ASIC is alleging TAL voided an income protection claim, saying the customer had failed to disclose unrelated prior medical history. The claim was in regards to a diagnosis of cervical cancer and TAL rejected it because of undisclosed treatment for depression in previous years.

The corporate regulator believes that by informing the customer of its decision to void her policy, TAL failed to first offer the customer an opportunity to address its concerns, and accused her of breaching her duty of disclosure and duty of utmost good faith under the Insurance Contracts Act.

ASIC is seeking civil penalties for TAL's alleged breach of section 12DB of the ASIC Act - which attracts a maximum penalty of 10,000 penalty units or $1.7 million.

Read more: TALTelstraSuperChris DaviesMarsh Pvt Ltd.MLC LifeRoyal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Sam Henderson attempts to set record straight
ASIC takes action against TAL over RC case
Practice profitability at risk: MLC Life
AMP cuts ongoing advice agreements
Industry fund for coal miners on ESG journey
Best of times, worst of times for advice
Many benefits to going your own way: CMC Markets
Cost savings, RC boost digital advice
Regulators quash remuneration rumours
What you read in 2019: Financial advice
Editor's Choice
18 misconceptions about FASEA code
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:41PM
An education provider has outlined 18 common misconceptions relating to the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority Code of Ethics, which comes into effect on January 1.
TAL loses group insurance mandate
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
After 13 years, a $22 billion corporate superannuation fund is set to cut ties with TAL.
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something caA1iFXn