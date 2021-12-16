T. Rowe Price launches two new products

Asset manager T. Rowe Price has launched new global equities investment products available to Australian and New Zealand advisers and wholesale investors.

It announced the launch of the Global Select Equity Strategy via T. Rowe Price's Concentrated Global Equity Australian Unit Trust and the Global Select Equity Separately Managed Account (SMA).

The products aim to use the firm's research platform to deliver a high conviction portfolio of global companies exposed to durable growth potential.

"The Concentrated Global Equity AUT and Global Select Equity SMA provide high exposure to global companies that Australians often don't have the time or resources to research properly," T. Rowe Price head of distribution for ANZ Darren Hall said.

"We are very pleased to expand our global equity investment range with this high conviction investment offering that leverage T. Rowe Price's award-winning global equities investment capability. We believe it is a strong, timely fit for current market conditions that reward rigorous research and conviction."

The Global Select Equity SMA was initially offered exclusively through Brisbane-based private wealth firm Emanuel Whybourne for a limited time.

It is now available to all advisers and private wealth investors who seek the benefits of a customisable model portfolio. It's only the second SMA from T. Rowe Price.

"We chose to partner with T. Rowe Price because of the breadth and quality of its global research platform; and in particular, to shift from growth to a more style-neutral strategy as inflation concerns challenge corporate valuations. This partnership has delivered exceptional results for our clients," Emanuel Whybourne partner Ryan Loehr said.