Sydney boutique research head steps down

Sydney hedge fund VGI Partners' Douglas Tynan is stepping down from his executive roles but will stay on the board and remain an investor in the boutique's funds.

Tynan's resignation is for personal reasons, according to VGI.

Following his departure, the VGI Partners investment team will report directly to Robert Luciano as the portfolio manager.

"Doug has made a significant contribution to all facets of our business over the last12 years," Luciano said.

"I look forward to him continuing to make a valuable contribution to VGI Partners' business as a non-executive director. While I am personally disappointed to see Doug depart his executive role, I have the utmost confidence in the capabilities of our investment team of 12 professionals in Sydney, New York and Tokyo."

Tynan said he looks forward to continuing his contribution to VGI Partners in a non-executive capacity and remaining involved as a major shareholder and investor in the boutique's funds.

He joined VGI in 2008 from BDO Kendalls' corporate finance and audit divisions where he was a manager and an analyst. He was appointed an executive director in 2011 for two listed funds.