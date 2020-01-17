Sydney beats Dubai on most expensive cities list

Sydney is more expensive than Dubai and has the world's priciest business class flights but best-value luxury shopping, says a new report.

Sydney came in as the 15th most expensive city in the world, ahead of Dubai at 17 in the Julius Bar's Global Wealth and Lifestyle Report 2020.

It is the world's most expensive city to fly out of business class and to get laser eye surgery in.

A large number of items hover around the global average.

But its rich enjoy the best deals on luxury watches, jewellery and hotel suites at home.

These can be a fifth of the price of the most expensive city on the list, Hong Kong.

When it comes to property, Sydney-siders pay just over the international average.

"Tight lending conditions had taken the heat out of the market but more accommodative policy could see an uptick in 2020," the report said.