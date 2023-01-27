Newspaper icon
Sustainability reporting, biodiversity, social high on ASX agenda

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 27 JAN 2023   12:35PM

"Future facing commodities" and the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) accounting standards are the fastest rising topics of discussion in sustainability, while social issues are quickly rising to the fore with ASX-listed companies and investors, according to UBS.

UBS recently analysed the company reports of ASX 200 companies to assess the 45 most talked about ESG related topics over the last five years. The analysis showed that topics including greenwashing, green finance, nature-based solutions and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) increasing from "a base of close to zero mentions in 2018."

Climate change related topics such as renewable energy, net zero, green capex, emissions reductions, carbon credits/offsets and the physical impacts of climate change make up the largest proportion of overall mentions, said UBS head of ESG research, Australia Camille Wynter.

Biodiversity and the TNFD also featured in discussions in 2022. Integration of biodiversity-related dependencies and impacts is a new frontier, but also seen as an extension to the TCFD and ISSB.

"When we look at ASX200, many companies have either started reporting on TCFD or have said they are going to," Wynter said. "ISSB has said specifically that they will consider the work of the TNFD although there will likely be other additional nature related disclosures on top of that.

"Companies will look to incorporate TNFD with caveats that they might have additional nature-related disclosure requirements."

Overall, reporting on ESG-related risks and opportunities is high on the agenda.

"For companies, they can be quite certain that ISSB is coming down the line and at some stage in the future it will become mandatory," Wynter said.

"Some of the ones that are definitely up and coming include disclosure not just around Scope 1 and 2 emissions, but Scope 3 as well. Stakeholders will also ask companies to report more broadly when it comes to climate change, including asking how their capex is aligned to the transition."

UBS also believes that social issues will rise up, and that environmental and social issues cannot be considered in isolation.

"In terms of some of the social metrics, if we look to some countries like the US, they require a lot more metrics to be disclosed beyond gender," Wynter noted. "It might be anything from race/ethnicity/age/experience as a disclosure metric that's going to be asked by investors."

Engagement with First Nations communities around cultural heritage and closing the gap-related issues also featured in 2022.

"We did talk about engagement with First Nations communities and what companies are doing within their own operations to enhance First Nations communities," Wynter said. "That will begin with a [Reconciliation Action Plan] RAP that quite a few of the corporates have committed to and are starting to implement through a phased-in approach.

"Under the RAP you have things like the percentage of Indigenous employees, what type of suppliers you have, how are you progressing Indigenous hires and retention, that kind of disclosure."

UBS also believe issues such as workplace sexual harassment, mental health and diversity beyond gender will come "back in focus in 2023."

Expert Feed

