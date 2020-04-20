NEWS
Coronavirus News
SuperFriend bolsters support offerings as demand peaks
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 20 APR 2020   12:38PM

SuperFriend is adding to its suite of workplace mental health training resources, as super funds, insurers and other workplaces turn to the organisation for help supporting employees through COVID-19.

The organisation has updated its "most popular and impactful" training, and created new training in an effort to help the financial services industry through the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to SuperFriend, the pandemic has caused a spike in inquiries from super funds, insurers and other workplaces within the sector.

The organisation said call centre staff working across superannuation accounts are heavily impacted by the crisis, particularly as they deal with a flood on inquiries from super fund members aiming to gain early access to their retirement savings through the government's Early Release Scheme.

"The way we work has shifted significantly this year without giving us much time to adjust to the 'new norm'," SuperFriend chief executive Margo Lydon added.

"The pandemic has impacted the mental health and wellbeing of the vast majority of Australian workers, either from losing their jobs or being asked to work from home or in different ways. With so much rapid change for most people and businesses, we felt it was paramount to address the new demands on the industry.

"After listening closely to our partners, we have updated and adapted our mental health and wellbeing training solutions and resources to address the challenges that have emerged from COVID-19."

SuperFriend's virtual training - which it conducts either by Zoom or Microsoft Teams - are designed to be interactive and inclusive, and cover psychological first aid, workplace mental health fundamentals, and specific training for claims management.

"During times of massive change and uncertainty, frontline staff routinely interact with people who are frustrated, upset, angry and aggressive. This can be even more difficult to manage when working remotely, whether by phone or online," Lydon pointed out.

"If not managed empathetically and effectively, customers experiencing distress or anger can escalate quickly. It also impacts the staff member. At SuperFriend, we aim to help frontline staff recognise their own triggers and how to de-escalate or terminate interactions to protect themselves from unacceptable violence or aggression.

"We are all in this together. Everyone's circumstances are different, and we need to take time to understand this. Now more than ever, it is important that we look after the wellbeing of our staff, as well as the wellbeing of members."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: SuperFriendMargo LydonEarly Release SchemeMicrosoft TeamsZoom
VIEW COMMENTS
