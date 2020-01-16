Superannuation scammer to face court

The South Australian Police has arrested an SMSF investment manager who will today face the court with charges for 69 counts of deceptions.

The 33-year-old man from Hills was arrested by police on Wednesday following a cybercrime investigation.

It is alleged he acted as an investment manager for SMSFs and sent the victim's investments to overseas locations.

He initially delivered strong returns but the victim could not access them. As a result they lost their funds, the police said.

The charged man then asked the victims to provide further funds to recoup their losses.

He has been denied bail and is due to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

"Police Cybercrime Investigators urge those people wishing to invest their superannuation in investment schemes at overseas locations or 'tax havens' to be extremely vigilant," the police said in a statement.