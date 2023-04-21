Newspaper icon
Superannuation changes limit tax benefits for top earners: ASFA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 21 APR 2023   12:28PM

According to an ASFA report, the government's proposed superannuation changes will improve equity by curbing tax benefits for high-income earners.

The introduction of higher taxation for balances exceeding $3 million is projected to lead to a 9.5% reduction in tax concessions related to investment earnings under the proposed superannuation changes by the government. Treasury has estimated this would lead to additional revenue of around $2 billion annually.

The individuals who'll be most impacted by the proposed superannuation changes are predominately males aged 60 and above. Among those affected, approximately half are already retired, while those who are still working are mostly in professional occupations.

"Those likely to be affected are relatively affluent on a number of measures," the ASFA report said.

"Around 25% owned a rental property, around 25% received dividends of over $40,000 a year and around 15% had total income for tax purposes of over $500,000."

However, there is a question mark over the appropriate treatment of high balances that were accumulated in the past under more generous contributions caps. The accumulation of large capital gains on business or real property assets is hugely problematic for SMSFs.

"These [accumulated capital gains] have not been impacted to a great extent by changes to contribution caps as the increase in account values has been driven by capital gains rather than contributions," ASFA said.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Morgans Financial head of wealth management Terri Bradford expressed concern over the proposed changes. Bradford argued against including unrealised capital gains in total super balance calculations due to concerns over double taxation and a potential retrospective impact.

The proposed taxation approach may result in assets being taxed on their unrealised gains, and upon sale, the realised gains would face taxation again, she said. Also, despite the planned implementation of the legislation on 1 July 2025, it would still apply to unrealised earnings of assets already present within an individuals super account.

Critics argue that it could be perceived as a retrospective tax on existing assets, potentially impacting financial planning strategies for those nearing or in retirement.

Insurance through super

Apart from the proposed superannuation changes, the ASFA report highlighted that insurance delivered through superannuation has a strong redistributive effect. The report stated that insurance in super can improve equity by redistributing risk and providing coverage to a broader range of members, especially those who are most in need in Australia.

According to APRA statistics, in 2021, approximately 8.6 million Australians had death cover, while around 7.7 million had total permanent disability (TPD) cover, and about 3.9 million had temporary disability income replacement insurance through group insurance arrangements in superannuation. The total value of insurance cover amounts to $3.3 trillion.

While only a small proportion of those covered will make a claim in any given year, over a 40-year working life, an individual (or their dependents) has about a one in five chance of receiving an insurance benefit through group super coverage.

In 2021, over 10,000 death benefit insurance claims totalling $1.4 billion were paid, and more than 19,000 income protection claims were paid. Also, around 16,000 TPD benefit payments were made from superannuation funds amounting to over $2.2 billion being received by fund members.

Read more: TaxSuperannuationInsuranceASFAAustraliaAPRAFinancial StandardMorgans FinancialTerri BradfordTreasury
