Super tax is a 'wealth tax': Taylor

Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor slammed the proposed doubling of superannuation tax to 30%, saying it is a blatant attack on Australians' wealth.

Addressing day two of the SMSF Association National Conference at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre this morning, Taylor labelled the tax changes for super balances greater than $3 million as a "wealth tax".

Last April, Labor proposed increasing the 15% tax to 30% under Division 296 tax laws, calculating it will affect fewer than 80,000 Australians.

"The new tax is a shocker - a doubling of taxation on Australians' retirement savings a regime that proposes a different approach for a farmer or a small business owner than a public servant, a judge, a politician, including, might I say, the prime minister himself and the secretary of treasury," Taylor said.

"For those lucky enough to have a defined benefit scheme, they will enjoy deferred payments and rates of tax set entirely by regulation or legislation. For everyone else, they face an unindexed annual tax on unrealised capital gains... Labor's Division 296 Tax is an unindexed wealth tax."

Citing treasury numbers, Taylor said that an average earning 21-year-old today will pay double in taxes on retirement savings based on this new policy.

Together with Labor's other changes in the Quality of Advice Review and non-arm's length expenses (NALE) provision, Talyor said this is all part of "a broader attack on self-managed superannuation and the regulatory approach that favours one form of superannuation over another."

"Whether you wish to preserve your lump sum or invest a portion of it in a retirement product, those choices are absolutely fundamental to Australians being able to tailor and customise their investment strategy to their own needs of their own retirement," he said.

Research commissioned by the SMSF Association found the new tax could impact as many as 50,000 SMSFs.

It estimated that 13.5% of 722,000 SMSF members would experience liquidity stress in meeting the new tax obligations.

While it is a compulsory retirement savings system, Taylor emphasised the need to give Australians choice and flexibility with respect to how they invest their money, the risk profile undertaken and whether they opt for an industry fund or establish an SMSF.

"Retirement is an individual experience. There's no one-size-fits-all product for retirement. We need policies and deliver choice, informed options, and the advice and adviser network to deliver the very best outcomes in retirement. Self-managed super funds are an integral part of that choice," he said.

"Self-managed super was a key component of the original practice legislated in 1993, and it will remain critical under a future coalition government and to support choice individual flexibility and simplicity of regulation for Australians who choose to utilise it."