Superannuation

Super on unpaid parental leave extended in Western Australia

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 11 MAR 2024   11:17AM

The Western Australian government will extend the payment of superannuation on unpaid parental leave to up to 24 weeks from 1 July 2024 for all WA public sector employees.

The initiative is expected to cost up to $46 million over the next four years with the aim to help close the gender superannuation gap and improve women's economic security in retirement.

This comes after the Albanese government announced last week it would pay super on paid parental leave for government workers if it wins the next election in May next year.

The initiative will standardise access to superannuation on unpaid parental leave across the WA public sector, increasing the entitlement for major employee groups including teachers, nurses, doctors, health support workers, education assistants, TAFE lecturers and more.

"It's another meaningful move towards remedying the economic disadvantage experienced by women, whose careers and superannuation balances often take a hit when they have children," WA industrial relations minister Simone McGurk said.

"The retirement pay gap for women has been too wide for too long. This is a practical way to narrow the gap, and I'd urge other employers to consider taking this same important step."

While parental leave is accessible for all employees, women represent most public sector workers taking unpaid parental leave, which can reduce their superannuation savings.

Women at retirement age typically have superannuation account balances 25% lower than men.

WA premier Roger Cook said he would like to see more private sector employers follow suit.

"We know, on average, women retire with significantly lower superannuation balances to support them in retirement - and this is partly because of time spent out of the workforce when they have children," Cook said.

"Paying super on unpaid parental leave is an important investment to improve women's economic security in their later years and assist WA families in making decisions about balancing care and work."

WA women's interests minister Sue Ellery said the government is taking steps to reduce the super gap for women.

"Women at retirement age traditionally have much lower account balances in their superannuation - we are doing what we can to fix that," she said.

"This investment by the Cook government is an important step to increase financial security for women who work in the public sector taking unpaid parental leave."

Read more: superannuationparental leaveRoger CookSimone McGurkSue Ellery
