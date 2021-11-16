NEWS
Superannuation

Super funds up offshore investments: Survey

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 16 NOV 2021   12:40PM

Based on their currency hedging strategies, superannuation funds increasingly look offshore not only to invest in equities but also to gain more exposure to unlisted assets.

According to NAB's 2021 Superannuation FX survey of 54 super funds, allocations to offshore investments jumped from 41% to 46.8% on average over the past two financial years.

Large super funds tend to increase their exposure to international equities. As a whole, funds are seeking opportunities in unlisted assets across debt, real estate and infrastructure.

NAB markets executive general manager Drew Bradford said that currency is now the biggest investment risk in the portfolio after equity market risk.

Super funds are increasingly treating foreign exchange as an asset allocation, just as they would for any other asset class, he said.

The survey also found that funds that fully hedged their AUD/USD exposure during FY21 added about 6% to member returns.

Funds that applied a hedge ratio to their international equity exposure had an average target hedge ratio of 33%, a slight increase from 29% in the 2019 survey.

"APRA assumes funds fully hedge international exposures to fixed income, property, and infrastructure while 'other' assets are assumed to be 75% hedged," Bradford said.

"This survey shows the move to increase offshore investments is continuing and funds are taking on more foreign currency exposure."

