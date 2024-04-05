Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Super funds' IDR process weak, inadequate: AFCA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 5 APR 2024   12:40PM

Superannuation funds are increasingly flouting their internal dispute resolution (IDR) process and are not doing enough to resolve member complaints before they reach the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

The complaints authority warned that members are bypassing super funds' IDR processes and instead make a beeline for AFCA, senior manager of superannuation Rhys Lloyd said.

For claims delay cases that leapfrog to AFCA, Lloyd finds 96% are resolved without needing a recommendation or determination.

"If AFCA refers a case as an 'IDR referral', this is because the consumer has not engaged with the trustees' IDR process and escalate straight to AFCA," he told the recent AFCA Member Forum.

"This is not our preferred way of consumers engaging with AFCA. We would much rather they come to AFCA after they have engaged in the trustees' IDR process."

More importantly, members who come straight to AFCA do so "because the consumer has lost trust in the trustee and is unwilling to let the trustee try to resolve the issue and/or the trustee has not correctly identified the consumer was expressing a level of dissatisfaction".

Problematic or the lack of IDR processes are some of the most prevalent systemic issues AFCA deals with.

In one example, a fund failed to handle complaints appropriately both at the IDR and external dispute resolution (EDR) level and consistently delayed processing death benefits and insurance claims.

Once AFCA raised the issue with the fund, the trustee blamed its administrator for failing to meet agreed service level agreement timeframes, as well as resourcing issues and internal process failures.

The super fund said it was engaging with the regulators about its issues. AFCA meanwhile closed its investigation based on this.

Last November, ASIC took TelstraSuper to the Federal Court for allegedly failing to comply with IDR requirements, as 40% of the fund's responses to complainants during a specific period did not comply with its own dispute resolution procedures.

Rhys added that super funds' lacklustre approach to IDRs miss opportunities to connect with their members and resolve concerns.

"We see this as a good opportunity for trustees to reflect on their procedures and processes to understand how they can increase their ability to capture consumer dissatisfaction and work with their customers to resolve these types of cases earlier," he said.

Between June and December 2023, some 71% of cases that bypassed IDR related to delayed claims; 69% came from service quality issues; and 62% accounted for administration error complaints.

Bypassing IDRs has consequently aggravated wait times in AFCA allocating caseworkers to complainants.

"We have increased our caseworker resources to assist in managing our increased volumes and one of our seven case management teams in superannuation is now specialising in delaying claim handling cases. If trustees improve the number of cases resolved in its IDR process, it will provide trustees of the opportunity to reduce the costs associated with using AFCA's service," Lloyd said.

Frontier promotes four staff members

ELIZABETH FRY
Frontier Advisors has promoted four staffers - a principal consultant, a senior equities consultant and two quants from the capital markets team. It also recently hired a senior consultant from Zenith.

Court delays DASS class action settlement approval

KARREN VERGARA
The Federal Court has delayed approving the $16 million class action settlement against Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services (DASS) as it seeks more information.

L1 Capital joint MD takes leave of absence

KARREN VERGARA
The joint managing director and co-founder of L1 Capital will take a medical leave of absence for three months.

GQG and Magellan see FUM growth

ELIZA BAVIN
The two financial powerhouses reported higher funds under management, but one more than the other.

APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
