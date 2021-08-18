NEWS
Superannuation

Super fund portfolio disclosure consultation reopens

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 AUG 2021   12:21PM

Senator Jane Hume has opened another consultation on how superannuation funds disclose their portfolio holdings as part of the Your Future, Your Super reforms.

This specific piece of the Your Future, Your Super legislation covers how members' holdings will be made publicly available so that the information is easily accessible via the fund's website.

First-round consultations for the proposed regulations took place between from 28 April 2021 to 25 May 2021. Hume announced yesterday that the government has proposed several amendments and a new round of consultations.

The second round of consultation ends on August 31.

Under the Corporations Amendment (Portfolio Holdings Disclosure) Regulations 2021, the main changes the government is proposing includes trustees organising investment option data in a way that is downloadable and readable in a delimited file format for members.

Cash and bank bill investments must be aggregated by the relevant institution; while infrastructure and property must be categorised into into directly held versus unitised and the percentage of direct ownership must be disclosed. Another proposal is removing the requirement to disclose maturity dates and counterparty names for derivatives.

Trustees are free to provide any other information regarding the portfolio holdings other than what is required.

"The exposure draft regulations set out the manner in which superannuation fund portfolio holdings are to be disclosed to members, bringing Australia into line with global best practice," Hume said.

The Your Future, Your Super reforms passed the parliament on June 17.

Hume said the reforms will ensure the superannuation system works harder for all Australians, saving workers $17.9 billion over 10 years by putting strong downward pressure on fees, removing unnecessary waste, and increasing accountability and transparency.

