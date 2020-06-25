NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Super fund names head of portfolio design
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 25 JUN 2020   11:42AM

A $52 billion super fund has announced a new senior appointment, with the newly created role being part of the funds new investment leadership team structure.

HESTA has named Stephanie Weston as its first head of portfolio design, effective today.

Weston has held a range of significant roles in financial services and joins HESTA after 15 years at the Reserve Bank of Australia followed by chief investment officer positions with AMP Life and Genworth Australia.

Prior to joining HESTA, Weston was also a member of AustralianSuper's Investment Committee for five years.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

Chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said the appointment was a crucial step in the fund's push to build new teams and capabilities for direct management of a growing, significant pool of assets.

"Our new investment leadership team structure is part of our ambitious and broad strategy to internalise asset management and continue delivering excellent performance for our members over the long term," Sawtell-Rickson said.

"Stephanie joins us as a seasoned leader with more than 20 years' experience in the Australian financial market, bringing a breadth of knowledge and expertise gained from an impressive career spanning central banking, investment consulting and senior financial services roles."

Reporting directly to Sawtell-Rickson, Weston will focus on the 'top down' aspects of HESTA's portfolios, including construction and risk analysis, economic and market research, and strategic tilting.

She will also work closely with the investment execution team to manage and minimise execution risks while ensuring portfolios are responsive to market conditions and opportunities.

The appointment is the first of the two new senior roles announced buy the fund in March, with the head of portfolio management yet to be announced.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said she was delighted to have Weston join the team.

"Stephanie's appointment will enhance an already innovative and leading investment team that has strong plans for growth," Blakey said.

"We need the right blend of expertise, capability and seniority to foster the development and growth of the Investments function and keep delivering strong returns for our members, especially as our Fund size grows."

"I am very excited to be joining Debby, Sonya and the team at HESTA. The current investment environment is challenging; so it is the right time to be focusing on overall portfolio design, and thinking about how to optimise risk-adjusted returns," Weston said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made me even more aware of how critical nurses and other service providers are to our communities. I am inspired to do the best I can to help HESTA's members meet their retirement goals."

Read more: HESTAAMP LifeAustralianSuperDebby BlakeyGenworth AustraliaReserve Bank of AustraliaSonya Sawtell-RicksonStephanie Weston
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AustralianSuper gives Rio Tinto slap on the wrist
AustralianSuper denies turnover issue, delays office
HESTA adds to operations team
AustralianSuper bets on build-to-rent
HESTA asks Retirement Income Review to consider ERS
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
Economic outlook not as bad as predicted: RBA
Red tape to slow recovery: Lowe
Cbus names head of infrastructure
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUN
26
Women in Super state of play 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 50abhGOx