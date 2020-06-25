Super fund names head of portfolio design

A $52 billion super fund has announced a new senior appointment, with the newly created role being part of the funds new investment leadership team structure.

HESTA has named Stephanie Weston as its first head of portfolio design, effective today.

Weston has held a range of significant roles in financial services and joins HESTA after 15 years at the Reserve Bank of Australia followed by chief investment officer positions with AMP Life and Genworth Australia.

Prior to joining HESTA, Weston was also a member of AustralianSuper's Investment Committee for five years.

Chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said the appointment was a crucial step in the fund's push to build new teams and capabilities for direct management of a growing, significant pool of assets.

"Our new investment leadership team structure is part of our ambitious and broad strategy to internalise asset management and continue delivering excellent performance for our members over the long term," Sawtell-Rickson said.

"Stephanie joins us as a seasoned leader with more than 20 years' experience in the Australian financial market, bringing a breadth of knowledge and expertise gained from an impressive career spanning central banking, investment consulting and senior financial services roles."

Reporting directly to Sawtell-Rickson, Weston will focus on the 'top down' aspects of HESTA's portfolios, including construction and risk analysis, economic and market research, and strategic tilting.

She will also work closely with the investment execution team to manage and minimise execution risks while ensuring portfolios are responsive to market conditions and opportunities.

The appointment is the first of the two new senior roles announced buy the fund in March, with the head of portfolio management yet to be announced.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said she was delighted to have Weston join the team.

"Stephanie's appointment will enhance an already innovative and leading investment team that has strong plans for growth," Blakey said.

"We need the right blend of expertise, capability and seniority to foster the development and growth of the Investments function and keep delivering strong returns for our members, especially as our Fund size grows."

"I am very excited to be joining Debby, Sonya and the team at HESTA. The current investment environment is challenging; so it is the right time to be focusing on overall portfolio design, and thinking about how to optimise risk-adjusted returns," Weston said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made me even more aware of how critical nurses and other service providers are to our communities. I am inspired to do the best I can to help HESTA's members meet their retirement goals."