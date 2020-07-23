NEWS
Superannuation
Super fund COVID-19 requirements to remain
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 23 JUL 2020   11:55AM

APRA will review its Pandemic Data Collection (PDC) in September but will continue until the pandemic-related issues faced by superannuation funds have subsided, according to its recent frequently asked questions (FAQ) about PDC.

The regulator published the FAQs to provide guidance to superannuation trustees on PDC requirements in response to COVID-19.

The PDC enables the regulator to conduct an ongoing assessment of the impact of the coronavirus and the government's early release scheme (ERS) on superannuation licensee and provides insight into member switching, investment options, foreign currency exposure and hedging.

The first PDC submission is due July 31 and captures the data from April, May and June. Following this initial collection, data will be reported monthly and quarterly, 15 business days after the end of the month/quarter.

The monthly reported information covering complaints, insurance, advice and operational resilience; and the second relating to quarterly reported data on liquidity, early release demographics and insurance cancellations related to the Protecting Your Super reforms.

For the monthly reports, APRA clarified the monthly benefit is to be reported for income protection insurance claims rather than the value of the claim and that the claim duration refers to the time period between receipt of claim and claim determination.

In the case of ineligible or false ERS claims, they are not to be reported in this collection.

In regards to the quarterly reporting, trustees do not need to report on the foreign assets in a managed investment trust that are hedged by the underlying manager. It should only include assets managed directly by the super fund and reported at the fund level.

Furthermore, superfunds are required to report the notional principal of the foreign exchange program and report the unrealised gains or losses.

In addition, if a fund's MySuper product has assets managed by an external fund manager under mandates, the full value of the product needs to be put in the internally managed column and then further detailed in columns relating to pooled investments and assets that managed externally.

APRA requests that super funds submit the results of the liquidity stress testing performed closest to the reporting date requested, including any ad-hoc stress testing.

The regulator does not have a specific scenario for reporting purposes, but suggests that reporting is based upon the scenario that that results in the worst liquidity position for a particular investment option. This means the scenario chosen can be different for different investment options.

Xinja dabbles in US stocks
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
ALLY SELBY
State Street Global Advisors has warned the current rally in equities markets parallels that of the dot-com boom, as price to earnings multiples continue to expand.
US considers restricting ESG in pensions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The US Department of Labor (DOL) is considering imposing strict rules on how pension funds invest, which could see the scope for ethical and responsible investing limited.
No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.
