Super fund COVID-19 requirements to remain

APRA will review its Pandemic Data Collection (PDC) in September but will continue until the pandemic-related issues faced by superannuation funds have subsided, according to its recent frequently asked questions (FAQ) about PDC.

The regulator published the FAQs to provide guidance to superannuation trustees on PDC requirements in response to COVID-19.

The PDC enables the regulator to conduct an ongoing assessment of the impact of the coronavirus and the government's early release scheme (ERS) on superannuation licensee and provides insight into member switching, investment options, foreign currency exposure and hedging.

The first PDC submission is due July 31 and captures the data from April, May and June. Following this initial collection, data will be reported monthly and quarterly, 15 business days after the end of the month/quarter.

The monthly reported information covering complaints, insurance, advice and operational resilience; and the second relating to quarterly reported data on liquidity, early release demographics and insurance cancellations related to the Protecting Your Super reforms.

For the monthly reports, APRA clarified the monthly benefit is to be reported for income protection insurance claims rather than the value of the claim and that the claim duration refers to the time period between receipt of claim and claim determination.

In the case of ineligible or false ERS claims, they are not to be reported in this collection.

In regards to the quarterly reporting, trustees do not need to report on the foreign assets in a managed investment trust that are hedged by the underlying manager. It should only include assets managed directly by the super fund and reported at the fund level.

Furthermore, superfunds are required to report the notional principal of the foreign exchange program and report the unrealised gains or losses.

In addition, if a fund's MySuper product has assets managed by an external fund manager under mandates, the full value of the product needs to be put in the internally managed column and then further detailed in columns relating to pooled investments and assets that managed externally.

APRA requests that super funds submit the results of the liquidity stress testing performed closest to the reporting date requested, including any ad-hoc stress testing.

The regulator does not have a specific scenario for reporting purposes, but suggests that reporting is based upon the scenario that that results in the worst liquidity position for a particular investment option. This means the scenario chosen can be different for different investment options.