NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Still a way to go on mental health: SuperFriend
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 13 OCT 2020   12:44PM

The financial and insurance services industry is one of the most thriving workplaces but there is still work to be done for mental health in the workplace, according to new research.

Mental health organisation SuperFriend's research: Indicators of a Thriving Workplace shows the industry surged from sixth place in 2019 to secure the second-highest overall thriving workplace score coming behind information media and telecommunications.

SuperFriend chief executive Margo Lydon said overall Australia's workplaces have moved closer to thriving which infers two things.

"Work is generally good for our social connections and mental health, and long-term sustained efforts to improve workplace mental health are starting to gain traction," she said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

SuperFriend surveyed over 10,000 Australian workers to measure the state of mental health and wellbeing, with this year's score increasing to 65.1 out of 100 from 62.7 in 2019.

Furthermore, mental health concerns are the most common reason for lower productivity in the workplace with three in five Australian workers claimed mental health concerns as the main reason for lower productivity this year.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

The same statistic applies to those workers who experienced a mental health condition with more than a quarter of those had their first experience throughout the pandemic.

But worryingly more than half of Australian workers believe their workplace takes no action in their workplace to address mental health while 94% of workers believe their workplace would benefit from investing in mental health and wellbeing.

Lydon said lost productivity due to mental ill-health is estimated to cost the Australian economy between $10-18 billion every year.

"In light of this, taking action by investing in workplace mental health and wellbeing is not an optional extra, it's a must have," she said.

"With Australia's increasing awareness of workplace mental health and its links to productivity, combined with our radically transformed ways of working, I hope this marks a positive tide of change."

Read more: SuperFriendMargo Lydon
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
LGS partners with SuperFriend
Financial services demands more mental health support
SuperFriend refreshes leadership
SuperFriend bolsters support offerings as demand peaks
Mental health costs insurers $750m per year
The cost of mental illness
Mental health tops TPD claims
Industry embraces Mental Health Month
SuperFriend boosts leadership
Three new faces join SuperFriend board
Editor's Choice
CBA executive pay voted in
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Commonwealth Bank shareholders have voted for the adoption of the remuneration report and the grant of securities to the chief executive in the annual general meeting.
Proposed changes ahead for APRA's heatmaps
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority is considering making changes to its MySuper Heatmap to reflect the reforms proposed by the government in the federal budget.
Perpetual talent departs
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Perpetual Private has lost its head of multi manager, who has been with the firm for more than 17 years, and a research analyst.
State Street targets insurance outsourcing
KARREN VERGARA
State Street has partnered with a Danish company to provide an outsourcing solution to insurance firms in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 73puHNiw