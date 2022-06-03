State Street nabs Russell managing director

State Street nabs Russell managing directorBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 3 JUN 2022 12:23PM
The regional managing director, head of implementation for Russell Investments will join State Street's portfolio solutions business in a leadership role.
John Venardos has been appointed managing director, portfolio solutions as State Street works to expand the business in the Asia Pacific region.
"John has tremendous knowledge and experience in our industry which will enable us to deepen the focus and resources we bring to our clients," State Street Global Markets head of portfolio solutions, APAC James Woodward said.
"The landscape is shifting as clients navigate the changing macro environment, industry consolidation, margin compression and new regulatory demands," said Woodward.
He said Venardos' expertise will help ensure the changing expectations of clients continue to be met.
The move caps eight years at Russell Investments for Venardos, who has held his current position since 2017. Prior to joining Russell in 2014, he was director, transition manager at BNY Mellon Beta & Transition Management for six years.
On his new role, Venardos commented: "I feel energised at the prospect of working with such a talented group, backed by State Street's global scale and leading technology platform."
He will commence with State Street next week.
