State Street buys outsourced trading firm

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 23 MAR 2023   12:00PM

State Street is acquiring CF Global Trading for an undisclosed amount.

CF Global Trading specialises in outsourced trading on an agency basis for a range of asset classes and has been operating for more than two decades. It currently has execution desks in Hong Kong, London and New York, and will have a Lisbon desk added in the coming months.

The move expands State Street's existing outsourced trading capabilities, a service it's offered since 2010.

The transaction, which is expected to close at the end of the year, will give State Street the ability to provide clients with a complete global trading solution as part of its State Street Alpha platform.

State Street said its clients can also expect multi-asset class execution, including equities, fixed income, exchange-traded derivatives and foreign exchange, as well as modular-based solutions that allow clients to outsource components of trade execution without giving up control. The deal will add 24-hour global trading capabilities, reduce operational risks, and potentially result in cost savings.

"Market volatility, margin compression, increased regulation and cost pressures have presented multiple challenges for investment managers," State Street global head of portfolio solutions Dan Morgan said.

"Survival and growth depend on the ability to streamline processes, reduce costs and integrate infrastructure to allow more focus on core competencies of investment selection and alpha generation.

"With the addition of CF Global Trading, we add scale and significant expertise to our outsourced trading services that will complement and help further bolster our current offerings."

Also commenting, CF Global Trading chief executive Scott Chace said the acquisition marked an exciting time for the business.

"Our team has worked with our clients for 20+ years to develop a global, multi asset class execution platform with a focus on accessing liquidity, improving workflows and reducing costs. We look forward to joining the State Street team and continuing to build on our client platform and experience with the scale of one of the world's largest institutional financial services providers," he said.

