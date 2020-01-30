SSGA to scrutinise ASX 100 directors

From this voting season, State Street Global Advisors will take action against board members of ASX 100 companies it feels are lagging on ESG issues.

SSGA chief executive Cyrus Taraporevala has written to board members to outline the manager's new approach to proxy voting.

"Beginning this proxy season, we will take appropriate voting action against board members at companies in the S&P 500, FTSE 350, ASX 100, TOPIX 100, DAX 30, and CAC 40 indices that are laggards based on their R-Factor scores and that cannot articulate how they plan to improve their score," Taraporevala said.

SSGA has introduced R-Factor to inform its asset stewardship engagements and investment decisions.

R-Factor draws on data from a number of sources to generate unique ESG scores for over 6000 listed companies.

"We believe a company's ESG score will soon effectively be as important as its credit rating," Taraporevala said.

Any "ESG laggards" will have to articulate how they plan to improve their R-Factor score, and if they cannot SSGA will take voting action against board members.

Speaking to Financial Standard sister publication The Sustainability Report, SSGA head of investment stewardship APAC, Benjamin Colton said: "We will be reaching out to companies proactively and engaging with them, first to see how they're overseeing and addressing material ESG issues, and if they are clear laggards and unresponsive to engagement, we will be voting against a director."

"We are also putting the underperformers on watch and will start engaging with them to make sure they improve their performance on these issues."

The choice of indices was also deliberate, he added.

"We are starting with the top companies because we expect those companies to have best in class ESG performance and oversight," Colton said.

"It also maximises our impact."

The investment manager shared a framework to remove ambivalence on ESG and provide a roadmap and said it would make R-Factor scores available to company management.

"Having already engaged with companies on a number of governance matters for many years, we see that shareholder value is increasingly being driven by issues such as climate change, labour practices, and consumer product safety," the letter said.

"We believe that addressing material ESG issues is good business practice and essential to a company's long-term financial performance - a matter of value, not values."

Taraporevala made it clear in the letter that ESG will be front and centre for SSGA going forward.

"Ultimately, we have a fiduciary responsibility to our clients to maximize the probability of attractive long-term returns - and will never hesitate to use our voice and vote to deliver better performance," he said.

"This is why we are so focused on financially material ESG issues."