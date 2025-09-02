Societe Generale fined $3.88m

Societe Generale (SocGen) has been fined $3.88 million by the Market Disciplinary Panel (MDP), following an ASIC investigation, for failing to prevent suspicious orders from being placed on the electricity and wheat futures market.

ASIC said SocGen breached market integrity rules by allowing two of its clients to place 33 suspicious orders from May 2023 to February 2024.

This marks ASIC's fifth enforcement action in 15 months relating to alleged manipulation in electricity and wheat futures on the ASX 24 Market.

"Manipulation of the daily settlement price of electricity and wheat futures contracts has the potential to impact supplier funding costs, and in turn electricity and wheat prices for consumers," ASIC said.

"Each order displayed characteristics of an intention to 'mark the close', meaning they were placed within the last two minutes before market close to influence the daily settlement price for the client's benefit."

The suspicious orders were placed during a volatile period in global energy and wheat markets caused by supply issues due to the Russia-Ukrainian war. ASIC said this created "ripe conditions or unscrupulous trading activity" aimed to take advantage of and manipulate markets.

The MDP found SocGen should have suspected that all 33 orders were submitted with the intention of creating a false or misleading appearance in the market.

In its decision, the MDP noted market participants such as SocGen must be aware of, and responsible for, orders placed by their clients including orders placed through direct market access.

"This is about integrity and confidence in our markets that can have real world impacts on electricity and wheat prices," ASIC chair Joe Longo said.

"ASIC contacted SocGen on five occasions in 2023 to serve notices, ask questions or raise concerns about volatility in futures markets and suspicious orders placed by its clients."

Longo said despite ASIC's contact, SocGen failed to take timely and effective action and allowed additional, suspicious orders to enter the market.

"SocGen's lack of response and inadequate remediation were made more significant because they are the second largest participant in the ASX 24 Market," he said.

The MDP found SocGen to be reckless in in failing to prevent further suspicious orders following ASIC's repeated warnings.

The MDP was also alarmed that the circumstances indicated a lack of effectiveness of SocGen's compliance and surveillance functions to detect and address manipulative market behaviour. This included a lack of training, skills and management oversight to adequately monitor the ASX 24 electricity and wheat futures market.

"Market gatekeepers have a duty to keep our markets safe. They have direct visibility over client trading and can prevent orders from being placed on the market," Longo said.

"Missing suspicious orders puts the entire system at risk. Companies like SocGen must have appropriate preventative and detective tools and controls, including people with the right expertise as well as surveillance software, to ensure compliance."