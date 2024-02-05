Newspaper icon
SMSFA prepares delegates for major super tax reform

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 5 FEB 2024   12:40PM

The SMSF Association is urging the wealth management sector to embrace learning opportunities at this year's National Conference, particularly as major reforms such as the $3 million superannuation tax changes loom.

The SMSFA will host its flagship event at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (BCEC) between February 21 and 23, with this year's theme urging the super and financial advice sectors to seize professional opportunities and find new ways to "Level Up".

The wealth management sector is gearing up for the Better Targeted Superannuation Concessions reform that will boost the current 15% tax rate on super balances above $3 million to 30%.

SMSF Association head of technical Mary Simmons told Financial Standard that this will become an inevitable reality when it takes effect on 1 July 2025.

"This topic is an underlying theme throughout the conference. For every single session at the conference that's relatable back to the $3 million cap tax, we have asked our speakers to address the implications," she said.

"A variety of speakers will talk about how the proposed $3 million tax is going to affect advising clients, be it from a death benefit or contributions perspective or via investment strategies. There'll also be discussions on alternative investment vehicles [and] wealth management strategies for high-net-worth clients."

Day one kicks off with a thought leadership breakfast: Holding up the mirror - what the SMSF sector does well and where it needs to level up.

SMSFA chief executive Peter Burgess will be joined by Heffron Consulting managing director Meg Heffron, Class chief executive Tim Steele, KPMG partner Linda Elkins, and Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar.

This year, the conference will host eight face-to-face workshops.

"In the workshops, we are pairing up the presenters so that we can offer a different lens to the delegates. So, it's not just strictly a legal view or an accounting view. We've tried in most of the sessions to incorporate an audit perspective because we recognise that our industry is what it is because of the collaborative efforts of everybody," she said.

"It's about understanding the role that each of those professionals has to play when dealing with the client and we feel that the workshops are perfect for that because they're multifaceted from that perspective, and give you the lens of all the professionals that are helping trustees make their retirement goals."

For the first time, the conference is offering more audit CPD hours.

"We recognise the importance of SMSF auditors. This year, in particular, we ran an inaugural listenership day where we had a one-day virtual event just for auditors. There's a real thirst for information for auditors, and we've found that the national conferences is a good way to incorporate their knowledge and share that with all the delegates that attend," Simmons said.

The conference will also host a dedicated workshop on ethics.

Where relevant, speakers will incorporate an ethical lens in their presentations that pertains to aged care, trustees, artificial intelligence and so forth.

"We also have a compelling series of practice management sessions designed to boost business acumen and operational effectiveness," Simmons said.

Financial Standard is the media partner for the 2024 SMSFA National Conference.

SMSF AssociationBrighter SuperClassHeffron ConsultingKate FarrarKPMGLinda ElkinsMary SimmonsMeg HeffronPeter BurgessSMSFA National ConferenceTim Steele
